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President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with travel industry executives in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 2, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with travel industry executives in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 2, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Laments 'a Dark Day for Justice' as Court Hands Democrats a House Seat by Pausing New Congressional Map Until After Midterms

 By Jack Davis  September 4, 2026 at 7:40am
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As Republicans battle for every possible edge in the approaching midterm elections, President Donald Trump slammed a Missouri court for throwing out a new congressional map that would have likely given the Republicans one more seat in the House.

The party holding the White House usually loses some ground in Congress when voters go to the polls in midterm elections. Democrats flipping only a few seats in the House could end the razor-thin Republican majority.

Faced with that reality, Trump has urged states to maximize the ability to shape districts in ways that will avert the typical loss of seats.

Missouri changed the boundaries of its congressional districts, hoping to add one Republican seat to the six now held by the GOP. Democrats currently hold two of the state’s eight seats.

However, as noted by Politico, the state’s Supreme Court ruled that the former boundaries must be used this fall as residents vote on the new boundaries.

Will Republicans hold the House in the midterms?

“The Missouri Supreme Court just ridiculously ruled in favor of changing the maps back to what they were a long time ago. It’s called, Ancient History!” Trump exploded on Truth Social.

“The problem is, according to Legal Scholars, that not only was the ruling horrible, ridiculous, and unConstitutional, but there won’t be enough time to change the map back with the Election coming up in a very short period of time,” Trump added.

“The Election Process, as usual, is being disturbed in America! Missouri must be able to use the map that was in effect just a couple of months ago, in the Primary. This is a Dark Day for ‘Justice’  in Missouri!”

Related:
Democrats in Close Midterm Races Keep Telling Kamala Harris to Stay Away

The Missouri Supreme Court ruling threw out a decision by Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins to reject a referendum on the new boundaries, Politico noted. The state’s constitution allows a referendum on any act of the state legislature, meaning voters will have a chance to vote on the new map in the fall.

The decision comes after the new lines were used for the state’s primary elections.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway said the state will appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Never before in American history has a court overturned a congressional map after a primary and before a general election. This unprecedented decision clearly violates federal law and has thrust our state into a full‑fledged constitutional crisis,” she wrote in a post on
X.

“Our office will move immediately to seek relief from SCOTUS,” she wrote.

“We are confident that the federal courts will not allow every Missouri voter to be disenfranchised — which is what today’s decision does,” she posted.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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