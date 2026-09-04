As Republicans battle for every possible edge in the approaching midterm elections, President Donald Trump slammed a Missouri court for throwing out a new congressional map that would have likely given the Republicans one more seat in the House.

The party holding the White House usually loses some ground in Congress when voters go to the polls in midterm elections. Democrats flipping only a few seats in the House could end the razor-thin Republican majority.

Faced with that reality, Trump has urged states to maximize the ability to shape districts in ways that will avert the typical loss of seats.

🚨 BREAKING: The Missouri Supreme Court has just REINSTATED the OLD US Congressional map, giving Democrats a seat back in the state, DESPITE the new map being passed into law a YEAR AGO This process was INTENTIONALLY slow walked to RUN THE CLOCK OUT. Absolutely unreal. We’re… pic.twitter.com/vWy4FAOB6z — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 3, 2026

Missouri changed the boundaries of its congressional districts, hoping to add one Republican seat to the six now held by the GOP. Democrats currently hold two of the state’s eight seats.

However, as noted by Politico, the state’s Supreme Court ruled that the former boundaries must be used this fall as residents vote on the new boundaries.

Will Republicans hold the House in the midterms? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 75% (27 Votes) No: 25% (9 Votes)

“The Missouri Supreme Court just ridiculously ruled in favor of changing the maps back to what they were a long time ago. It’s called, Ancient History!” Trump exploded on Truth Social.

Missouri Governer Mike Kehoe Just TORCHED The State Supreme Court For TOSSING Redistricted Map Before The Midterms “They STOLE away from Missourians the right to vote on the maps that were put in front of them all summer long.” Missouri just ran an entire primary on this… pic.twitter.com/IHPzpo5Ucw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2026

“The problem is, according to Legal Scholars, that not only was the ruling horrible, ridiculous, and unConstitutional, but there won’t be enough time to change the map back with the Election coming up in a very short period of time,” Trump added.

“The Election Process, as usual, is being disturbed in America! Missouri must be able to use the map that was in effect just a couple of months ago, in the Primary. This is a Dark Day for ‘Justice’ in Missouri!”

The Missouri Supreme Court ruling threw out a decision by Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins to reject a referendum on the new boundaries, Politico noted. The state’s constitution allows a referendum on any act of the state legislature, meaning voters will have a chance to vote on the new map in the fall.

The decision comes after the new lines were used for the state’s primary elections.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway said the state will appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“A republic, if you can keep it.” – Benjamin Franklin Never before in American history has a court overturned a congressional map after a primary and before a general election. This unprecedented decision clearly violates federal law and has thrust our state into a full‑fledged… — Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway (@AGCHanaway) September 3, 2026

“Never before in American history has a court overturned a congressional map after a primary and before a general election. This unprecedented decision clearly violates federal law and has thrust our state into a full‑fledged constitutional crisis,” she wrote in a post on

X.

“Our office will move immediately to seek relief from SCOTUS,” she wrote.

“We are confident that the federal courts will not allow every Missouri voter to be disenfranchised — which is what today’s decision does,” she posted.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.