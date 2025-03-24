Share
News
President Donald Trump speaks with Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump speaks with Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump Lands $20 Billion Investment from Automotive Giant - Abundance of New American Jobs Incoming

 By Randy DeSoto  March 24, 2025 at 4:21pm
Share

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that South Korean conglomerate Hyundai will be investing nearly $21 billion in the U.S. economy over the next four years.

This investment will include $5.8 billion to build a steel manufacturing plant in Louisiana, employing over 1,400 workers. The plant will supply Hyundai’s automotive production facilities in Alabama and Georgia.

These plants will soon produce more than one million American-made cars every year, Trump said.

“This investment is a clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work, and I hope other things also, but the tariffs are bringing them in at levels that have not been witnessed,” the president argued.

“You know there are no tariffs if you make your product in America. That’s why so many people are coming,” Trump emphasized.

Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung, who also spoke at the White House event, told reporters that his company’s new $21 billion investment will be the largest sum it has ever put into its U.S. operations.

Chung noted his company’s decision to build an $8 billion auto plant in Savannah, Georgia, which will open this week, was the result of a meeting he had with Trump in Seoul, South Korea, in 2019.

Do you approve of Trump’s work on the economy so far?

The plant will employ more than 8,500 people, he said.

Hyundai’s global CEO José Muñoz recently told Axios that “the best way” for the company to handle tariffs is to “increase localization,” meaning to increasingly build its cars and develop its supply chain in the U.S.

CNBC reported, “Hyundai’s announcement comes as major international conglomerates are racing to dodge tariffs and avoid a trade war ahead of Trump’s April 2 tariff deadline. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Japan’s SoftBank are among the major foreign players that have visited the White House in the last two months to announce big U.S. onshoring plans.”

Various countries and companies have announced nearly $3 trillion in U.S. investments since Trump took office.

Related:
Trump Announces Radical New Plan for Car Loans: If You Bought American This Is a Must-Read

In addition to tariffs, Trump’s plan includes lowering the corporate tax rate from 21 to 15 percent for companies that make their product in the U.S.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X, “More investments, more jobs, and more money in the pockets of hardworking Americans – all thanks to President Trump’s economic policies.”

She added, “President Trump is Making America Wealthy Again.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'Nazis Got Better Treatment': Obama Judge Launches Unhinged Attack on Trump
Trump Lands $20 Billion Investment from Automotive Giant - Abundance of New American Jobs Incoming
Articles of Impeachment to Be Filed Against Judge Who Ordered Trump Admin to Comply with Restraining Order
Pam Bondi Issues Serious Warning to Jasmine Crockett: 'Tread Very Carefully'
Patrick Henry's Famous Speech Inspired Americans to Fight for Liberty 250 Years Ago
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation