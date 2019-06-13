SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Trump Lashes Out, Decries Dem Double Standard on ‘Foreign Dirt’

President Donald Trump listens during a working lunch with governors at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June, 2019.Mandel Ngan / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump listens during a working lunch with governors at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June, 2019. (Mandel Ngan / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published June 13, 2019 at 11:29am
Print

Amid hand-wringing from Democrats who said they were outraged by President Donald Trump’s claim that he would accept foreign nations’ opposition research on political rivals, Trump doubled down Thursday and said Democrats were using a double standard to judge him.

Trump was asked in an ABC interview whether he would want to see information against an opponent if it came from a foreign government or whether he would contact the FBI.

“I think maybe you do both,” Trump said, according to ABC. “I think you might want to listen, there isn’t anything wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, [and said] ‘We have information on your opponent’ — oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”

Trump expanded upon his comments in a series of tweets.

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Wales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about ‘Everything!’ Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters,” he tweeted.

TRENDING: Eighth US Tourist Mysteriously Dies in Dominican Republic

Democrats had pounced upon Trump’s initial comments.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Trump as well, Fox News reported. “It’s so against any sense of decency. There is a sense of decency about fruit from the forbidden tree. Everybody in this country should be totally appalled by what he said last night … so totally unethical, that he doesn’t even realize. He probably doesn’t know the difference between right and wrong, and that’s probably the nicest thing I can say about him,” she said.

RELATED: Trump Refuses To Bend to the Office of Special Counsel on Conway Allegations: ‘Just Not Fair’

Are the Democrats being hypocritical on this issue?

Trump then fired a Twitter volley noting that when Democrats have the chance to get information from foreign governments, they do not shy away from the opportunity.

“When Senator @MarkWarnerVA spoke at length, and in great detail, about extremely negative information on me, with a talented entertainer purporting to be a Russian Operative, did he immediately call the FBI? NO, in fact he didn’t even tell the Senate Intelligence Committee of which he is a member. When @RepAdamSchiff took calls from another person, also very successfully purporting to be a Russian Operative, did he call the FBI, or even think to call the FBI? NO! The fact is that the phony Witch Hunt is a giant scam where Democrats, and other really bad people, SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN! They even had an “insurance policy” just in case Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats lost their race for the Presidency! This is the biggest & worst political scandal in the history of the United States of America. Sad!” Trump tweeted.

During his interview, Trump said that there are nuances in the flow of information that need to be considered.

“It’s not an interference, they have information — I think I’d take it,” Trump said. “If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI — if I thought there was something wrong. But when somebody comes up with oppo research, right, they come up with oppo research, ‘Oh let’s call the FBI.’ The FBI doesn’t have enough agents to take care of it. When you go and talk, honestly, to congressman, they all do it, they always have and that’s the way it is. It’s called oppo research.”

In the ABC interview, Trump said reality and theory are different.

“Somebody comes up and says, ‘Hey, I have information on your opponent,’ do you call the FBI? I’ll tell you what, I’ve seen a lot of things over my life. I don’t think in my whole life I’ve ever called the FBI. In my whole life. You don’t call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office, you do whatever you do. Oh, give me a break – life doesn’t work that way,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Watch: Crenshaw Calls Out Democrats for Refusing To Fix ‘Poor Conditions’ They Complain About
Street Gang Calls for Death to Police After Marshals Kill Fugitive
Report: ‘Melania Trump’s Enforcer’ Is Front-Runner To Replace Sarah Sanders
Report: Iranian Gunboats Forcibly Detain Rescued Tanker Crew
Trump Refuses To Bend to the Office of Special Counsel on Conway Allegations: ‘Just Not Fair’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×