Trump Lashes Out at 'Do Nothing Democrat Savages,' Calls Them Out by Name

President Donald Trump on Saturday attacked “do nothing” House Democrats who are pursuing an impeachment inquiry against him.

In a tweet Saturday morning, he particularly singled out House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff of California, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her so-called “squad” of female, far-left, freshman progressive representatives.

“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!” Trump tweeted.

“PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” Trump later said in a follow-up tweet.

House Democrats on Friday subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to provide documents Democrats claim will show interactions between Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Ukrainian officials in regard to Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, according to Politico.

A Ukrainian prosecutor that the former vice president pushed to have fired was targeting a company that employed Biden’s son.

Former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright, a Democrat, said Friday on “Fox & Friends” that the impeachment inquiry is bad for the nation.

“Now the American people are being told we’re going to impeach the president … but guess what America, you can’t ask any questions of any of these people because they have certain protections,” Wright said.

“That’s a sham; that doesn’t make any sense. That is an effort ultimately to kneecap … the president of the United States. This president or any other president, it is a horrific precedent,” he said.

Wright said that if the complaint of the whistleblower who took issue with a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is being used as the catalyst for impeachment, the whistleblower needs to come forward and testify.

“You better stand up and do it publicly,” Wright said.

“This isn’t about trying to get facts. We’ve already decided, as a partisan Democratic Party. I’m sorry to say, we’ve already decided we have to get rid of the president,” he said.

“We’re moving forward with it, irrespective of facts. That is clear.”

One prominent Democrat noted Thursday that the Democratic impeachment effort is driven by one group within the House Democratic majority.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaking at Seton Hall Law School, said Pelosi, who had long opposed impeachment, was forced to give way this week, according to Politico.

“Speaker Pelosi was dealing with pressure from her caucus and, when you talk about pressure from the left, there is a highly leftist component to the Democratic Party that she was feeling pressure for,” Cuomo said.

“She is a deliberate, responsible person. She’s not a knee-jerk person. And I think she resisted the pressure in her caucus admirably for a long period of time.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway offered a different take.

“At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, she told the Atlantic festival — pull it everyone — ‘no, no, no we need an investigation first. We’re not close to impeaching. We need an investigation first,’” Conway said Friday, according to the The Boston Globe.

“A couple of hours later, she does the worst thing a woman in power could do, which is she just changes her mind because the men around her said ‘change your mind, we need an impeachment.’”

When she was asked if she believed Pelosi had been intimidated by men, Conway said, “Clearly. And women — something happened.”

“I don’t know what she had for lunch, an equivocation sandwich?”

