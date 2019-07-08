SECTIONS
Media Watch US News
Print

Trump Launches Attack on Fox News Anchors: ‘Worse Than… Fake News CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams’

×
By Steven Beyer
Published July 8, 2019 at 8:18am
Print

President Donald Trump launched a barrage of Twitter attacks against Fox News late Sunday night, writing that it was “worse than watching low ratings Fake News CNN.”

The president specifically went after the “weekend hosts” at Fox and compared them to other networks such as “Fake News CNN” and “Lyin’ Brian Williams.”

Trump also slammed the network for not securing the “boring” Democrat debates.

TRENDING: Trump Announces He’s Taking Action After UK Ambassador to US Called Him ‘Incompetent’

He said that Fox is trying to compensate for the lack of debates by “loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced [New York Times] as a ‘source’ of information.”

Do you agree with President Trump's criticism of Fox News?

“[Fox News] is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!” the president added.

A few hours after those initial tweets, Trump continued his attack on Fox News for hiring Donna Brazile, chair of the Democratic National Committee.

“Impossible to believe that [Fox News] has hired [Donna Brazile], the person fired by [CNN],” he said.

RELATED: Trump Announces He’s Taking Action After UK Ambassador to US Called Him ‘Incompetent’

“Watch the [Fox News] weekend daytime anchors, who are terrible, go after her big time. That’s what they want – but it sure is not what the audience wants!” Trump added.

The Western Journal has reached out to Fox News for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

While criticism about Fox News from Trump is rare, this certainly isn’t the first time the president has gone after the network. Just a few weeks ago, Trump said that there was “something weird going on at Fox.”

“[Fox News] Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States,” he wrote. Trump has been a critic of Fox host Shepard Smith since the 2016 campaign.

Just as the campaign was getting started a year earlier, then-candidate Trump wrote, “Boy is this guy [Smith] tough on me. So totally biased. As a reporter, he should be ashamed of himself.”

Additionally, in March of this year, the president went after Fox News hosts on Twitter: “Were [Fox News] weekend anchors, [Arthel Neville] and [Leland Vittert], trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse?”

“In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
Steven is a writer for the Western Journal and has written dozens of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. Steven is a native of Louisiana but has transferred to a remote desert land often referred to as Arizona. He has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters. You can often find him hiking the Arizona landscape or serving on the worship team at his church.
Birthplace
Shreveport, LA
Education
B.S. Church Ministries with a specialization in Church Planting and Revitalization
Location
Phoenix, AZ
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Culture, Faith







Fox News Host Announces He’s Donating Part of His Liver to His Sister, Taking Time Off
Trump Launches Attack on Fox News Anchors: ‘Worse Than… Fake News CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams’
Feds Move on El Chapo’s $12 Billion Assets, Cruz Has Border Security Plans for the Money
GOP Senators Renew Call for Trump To Seek ‘Snapback’ Sanctions Against Iran, Reject ‘Nuclear Blackmail’
Trump Rails Against Reserve: ‘Most Difficult Problem’ Facing Nation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×