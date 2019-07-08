Trump Launches Attack on Fox News Anchors: ‘Worse Than… Fake News CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams’

President Donald Trump launched a barrage of Twitter attacks against Fox News late Sunday night, writing that it was “worse than watching low ratings Fake News CNN.”

The president specifically went after the “weekend hosts” at Fox and compared them to other networks such as “Fake News CNN” and “Lyin’ Brian Williams.”

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Trump also slammed the network for not securing the “boring” Democrat debates.

He said that Fox is trying to compensate for the lack of debates by “loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced [New York Times] as a ‘source’ of information.”

…..Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

…a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

“[Fox News] is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!” the president added.

A few hours after those initial tweets, Trump continued his attack on Fox News for hiring Donna Brazile, chair of the Democratic National Committee.

“Impossible to believe that [Fox News] has hired [Donna Brazile], the person fired by [CNN],” he said.

Impossible to believe that @FoxNews has hired @donnabrazile, the person fired by @CNN (after they tried to hide the bad facts, & failed) for giving Crooked Hillary Clinton the questions to a debate, something unimaginable. Now she is all over Fox, including Shep Smith, by far…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

….their lowest rated show. Watch the @FoxNews weekend daytime anchors, who are terrible, go after her big time. That’s what they want – but it sure is not what the audience wants! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

“Watch the [Fox News] weekend daytime anchors, who are terrible, go after her big time. That’s what they want – but it sure is not what the audience wants!” Trump added.

The Western Journal has reached out to Fox News for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

While criticism about Fox News from Trump is rare, this certainly isn’t the first time the president has gone after the network. Just a few weeks ago, Trump said that there was “something weird going on at Fox.”

.@FoxNews Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States. For the record, I didn’t spend 30 hours with @abcnews, but rather a tiny fraction of that. More Fake News @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

“[Fox News] Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States,” he wrote. Trump has been a critic of Fox host Shepard Smith since the 2016 campaign.

Just as the campaign was getting started a year earlier, then-candidate Trump wrote, “Boy is this guy [Smith] tough on me. So totally biased. As a reporter, he should be ashamed of himself.”

Boy is this guy @ShepNewsTeam tough on me. So totally biased. As a reporter, he should be ashamed of himself! #Trump2016 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2015

Additionally, in March of this year, the president went after Fox News hosts on Twitter: “Were [Fox News] weekend anchors, [Arthel Neville] and [Leland Vittert], trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse?”

Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse? In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

“In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!”

