Trump Launches 'Black Voices for Trump' Group with a Doozy of an Opening Speech

“Blacks for Trump! Blacks for Trump! Blacks for Trump! Blacks for Trump! Blacks for Trump!”

President Donald Trump was met with a cacophony of cheers and chants Friday after asking black supporters at an event in Atlanta, Georgia, whether they would prefer to go by “blacks for Trump” or “African-Americans for Trump.”

According to Breitbart News, the event was a launch rally for the Trump 2020 campaign team’s “Black Voices for Trump” coalition.

And despite its unorthodox nature, considering the Republican Party’s long-standing disdain for identity politics, the event was a monumental success that saw the president resonate strongly with a community so often forsaken by conservatives — and taken for granted by leftists — as an unquestioned Democratic voting bloc.

"What do you prefer: Blacks for Trump or African-Americans for Trump?" "Blacks for Trump … Blacks for Trump … Blacks for Trump …Blacks for Trump … Blacks for Trump … Blacks for Trump … Blacks for Trump"

Nothing that America is “waking up to the Democrat party’s record of suffering and neglect,” Trump would spend much of his address juxtaposing the record prosperity currently seen in black communities with the issues plaguing them under left-wing leadership — including the nation’s first black president, Barack Obama.

“For decades the Democrats have taken African-American voters totally for granted,” the president said.

“Democrats have run America’s inner cities at every level of government for 50, 60 and 70 years.”

But, he rightly pointed out, cities like Philadelphia and Detroit — former epicenters of American wealth and ingenuity — have gone downhill. Both cities, for instance, has a poverty rate that is double the national average.

“Twenty out of 20 most dangerous cities in America last year were run by Democrats,” the president continued.

“Nationwide, 58 percent of murder victims under the age of 22 are African-American.”

“[The Democrats] want your vote. They’re nice to you right before the election and then they forget about you,” he added. “Look, if they don’t do the job, you switch.”

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, a black conservative himself, also spoke Friday, decrying the American left for operating it’s own racist ideological underpinnings — which he said are centered around the denial of free thought in black communities.

“Thank you for your courage to be here,” Carson told the audience, “because in the society that we live in today it takes a lot of courage to say that you’re supporting President Trump.”

“Today they say if you are a conservative then you are somehow an Uncle Tom, you’re a horrible person, you’re a demon,” Carson said.

“What a bunch of crap,” he added, going on to scoff at the left’s allegation that Trump is a racist.

And could there possibly be a more laughable accusation?

Trump has overseen a three-year explosion in black prosperity across the United States.

The Trump economy has created hundreds of thousands of jobs.

This year alone has seen record-low black unemployment month-after-month for the past three months.

And for those on the left clever enough to forsake their anti-capitalist rhetoric and defend their claims Trump is a racist by arguing this economic surge is simply a rising tide that lifts all boats, you are not off the hook.

Would a racist president celebrate the passing of a law like the FIRST STEP Act, which has overwhelmingly paid off for thousands of black inmates incarcerated for non-violent crimes?

Would a racist president place at the front of his pro-life agenda the cause of black babies, who are disproportionately impacted by the American abortion industry?

Would a racist president seek to increase federal funding to faith-based historically black colleges and universities?

Those are not rhetorical questions.

The answer is no.

So, for those leftists considering making claims of racism about the president, Carson articulated it best: “Let me tell you something. If [Trump is] a racist, he’s an awfully bad one.”

