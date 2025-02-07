Trump Launches First of Its Kind Task Force to Protect Christianity - Leaves Trump-Hating Lib Christians in Hard Spot

Christians will be protected in President Donald Trump’s America.

On Thursday, Trump issued an executive order, titled “Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias,” that created a task force to address anti-Christian hate.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will head the task force, according to the Washington Times.

“While I’m in the White House, we will protect Christians in our schools and our military and our government, workplaces, hospitals, and in our public squares,” Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast,

“We will bring our country back together as one nation under God with liberty and justice for all,” he said.

Trump said the goal of the task force is to “ immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ — which was absolutely terrible — the IRS, the FBI, and other agencies.”

“I will be creating a brand new presidential commission on religious liberty. It’s going to be a very big deal, which will work tirelessly to uphold this most fundamental right. Unfortunately, in recent years, we’ve seen this sacred liberty threatened like never before in American history,” he continued.

Trump is also bringing back the White House Faith Office, which existed during his first term.

“Under Biden, religious freedom was under attack — but not on President Trump’s watch. Grateful that he is safeguarding religious liberty by appointing AG Pam Bondi to lead a task force against anti-Christian bias in the federal government,” Republican Rep. Brian Babin of Texas posted on X.

The order said that despite the intent of the Founders to protect religion, “the previous Administration engaged in an egregious pattern of targeting peaceful Christians, while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses.”

“The Biden Department of Justice sought to squelch faith in the public square by bringing Federal criminal charges and obtaining in numerous cases multi-year prison sentences against nearly two dozen peaceful pro-life Christians for praying and demonstrating outside abortion facilities,” the order said.

“At the same time, Catholic churches, charities, and pro-life centers sought justice for violence, theft, and arson perpetrated against them, which the Biden Department of Justice largely ignored. After more than 100 attacks, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning this violence and calling on the Biden Administration to enforce the law.”

The order noted that “the Biden Department of Health and Human Services sought to drive Christians who do not conform to certain beliefs on sexual orientation and gender identity out of the foster-care system. The Biden Administration declared March 31, 2024 — Easter Sunday — as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility,’” Trump wrote.

“My Administration will not tolerate anti-Christian weaponization of government or unlawful conduct targeting Christians,” the order said, adding, “My Administration will ensure that any unlawful and improper conduct, policies, or practices that target Christians are identified, terminated, and rectified.”

The task force created by the order must give Trump a report in 120 days about what it has found and has two years to do its work.

