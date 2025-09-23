Trump Launches Largest Autism Action Plan in History, Lists 3 Main Goals He'll Immediately Pursue

On Monday, the Trump administration released its three-point autism action plan.

According to a White House post on X, fighting the rise in autism will include informing doctors and families, so they can make informed choices; making available a drug called leucovorin; and increasing research investments.

A major thrust of the plan is to wean women away from taking acetaminophen during pregnancy.

“The Trump Administration does not believe popping more pills is always the answer for better health. There is mounting evidence finding a connection between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism — and that’s why the Administration is courageously issuing this new health guidance,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a White House news release.

“Additionally, the Trump Administration is approving a new treatment option that has been found to improve some autism symptoms. President Trump pledged to address America’s skyrocketing rates of autism, and his team is deploying Gold Standard Science to deliver on this pledge. We will not be deterred in these efforts as we know millions across America are grateful,” she continued.

A Department of Health and Human Services fact sheet said autism cases are now five times what they were in 2000.

“For too long, families have been left without answers or options as autism rates have soared,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, according to a news release on the website of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Today, we are taking bold action — opening the door to the first FDA-recognized treatment pathway, informing doctors and families about potential risks, and investing in groundbreaking research. We will follow the science, restore trust, and deliver hope to millions of American families,” he said.

The Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the use of leucovorin for cerebral folate deficiency, which is linked to autism. This is the first FDA-recognized therapeutic for children with cerebral folate deficiency and autistic symptoms.

“As a physician, I have seen how devastating autism spectrum disorder can be for children and their families,” Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said.

“Today’s actions represent an unprecedented, comprehensive approach to deepen our understanding of the causes of autism, share what we know and don’t know based on current research, and ensure that every child has a better chance to thrive. By providing access to a drug to treat symptoms associated with autism, we are providing hope to families and providers who have until today had very limited options.”

The FDA is also putting a safety label on acetaminophen. The warning does not ban its use by pregnant women, but it does serve as a caution.

“A growing body of evidence suggests that some children suffering from autism are folate deficient within the brain — a problem that can be treated with leucovorin,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said.

“Given the extent of the current autism epidemic, physicians should immediately have this treatment option available for candidate children. We are also sharing new information about the potential risks of acetaminophen, so patients can make a more informed decision with their health care provider.”

The National Institutes of Health have issued more than $50 million in research grants as part of the Autism Data Science Initiative.

“With the Autism Data Science Initiative, NIH is harnessing cutting-edge science to uncover the root causes of autism. We are building knowledge that can improve lives and restore hope for families,” NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said.

The HHS fact sheet noted, the “progress in uncovering the root causes of autism” in detail.

