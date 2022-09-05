Former President Donald Trump has accused Fox News of “pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda” and offered to help CNN become more conservative to counter Fox.

“Wow! Fox News is really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda. Gets worse every single day. So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed. RINO Karl Rove is unwatchable, very negative, and on all the time – Has a big record of losing!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

“Not an easy place to be as a Republican, especially with all of the ‘pervert’ purchased ads. If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went Conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them to do so!”

CNN is under new leadership since Christ Licht has taken over as chairman and CEO.

When Licht took over, he promised that the CNN network would renew its commitment to objectivity in news coverage.

Changes have been made recently at CNN and its White House correspondent John Harwood and “Reliable Sources” host Briant Stetler have left the network.

These departures have been interpreted by many as the first steps in carrying out Licht’s plan to be less politically biased.

Meanwhile, many have noticed a cooled relationship between Trump and Fox.

In late July, The New York Times reported, citing sources close to Trump, that the former president had complained that Fox had not only has been ignoring him recently but has also run stories that are “too negative.”

Though Trump‘s idea of supporting a CNN switch to conservative coverage, he has been airing complaints about Fox for months.

“@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible – gone to the ‘dark side.’ They quickly quote the big Turning Point Poll victory of almost 60 points over the number two Republican, and then hammer me with outliers,” Trump posted on Truth Social in July.

“Actually, almost all polls have me leading all Republicans & Biden BY A LOT. RINO Paul Ryan, one of the weakest and worst Speakers EVER, must be running the place. Anyway, thank you to Turning Point, the crowd & ‘love’ was AMAZING!” he added.

He has continued criticizing the individuals of Fox as well, zeroing in on Rove particularly.

“Karl Rove is the new Chris Stirewalt of the Paul Ryan run Fox News!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Rove, a senior adviser to former President George W. Bush, has been critical of Trump and how he has handled the classified information in the aftermath of the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago.

Stirewalt is the former Fox political editor who was behind the network’s early call that now-President Joe Biden had won Arizona in the 2020 election.

Rove said outright that Trump had “no legal authority” to have any presidential records, according to The Hill.

Others on Fox have also raised questions concerning the documents and the situation surrounding the FBI’s Aug. 8 raid on Trump’s home in South Florida’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Even Fox News host Steve Doocy questioned why Trump would have “all that secret stuff,” The Hill reported.

