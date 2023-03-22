Trump Lawyer Gives Mic Drop Answer When Asked if Biden Is Actually a Clone: 'I've Heard That'

What do stopped watches and blind squirrels have in common with a QAnon-related podcast that only goes viral because far-left attack-dog Media Matters for America turned it into a viral clip on Twitter?

On very rare occasions, all three can be useful.

On Monday, Christina Bobb — a member of former President Donald Trump’s legal team — appeared on “Up Front In The Prophetic,” which has the subtitle “It’s Supernatural, Real News & Prophetic.”

Mediaite describes it as “an online show connected to the QAnon conspiracy theory.”

Now, if you’re unfamiliar with the particulars of QAnon ideas in 2023, suffice it to say that as conspiracy theories go, they rank right up there in plausibility with “Rocky and Bullwinkle” being a real depiction of how we won the Cold War.

You would think that, after missing more predictions than off-center evangelist Harold Camping did when he tried to convince his followers the world would end on a specific date (Camping ended his time on earth on Dec. 15, 2013 with the earth continuing to go about its merry way), Q believers would give up and go home.

But the fringe of the fringe of the conspiracy theorists are like drunken gamblers at the roulette table in Vegas: They keep doubling down, no matter how many times the other people at the table keep trying to tell them the ball will never land on purple and they probably shouldn’t keep betting that way.

To this end, some QAnon believers have embraced a theory that President Joe Biden has been replaced by a clone or body double. So, when Bobb was on “Up Front In The Prophetic,” she was asked about whether or not we’re dealing with a second Biden.

And in her answer, Bobb illustrated exactly why Biden should never have been president in the first place: If the Forces of Evil™ were going to put a clone out there to do their bidding, why wouldn’t they pick one that could look and sound more competent than the man he was replacing?

Now, to be fair, the double-Biden theory isn’t just endemic to the QAnon universe. For instance, last summer, two video clips of Biden posted on the same day showed him in different outfits and different states of coherency, leading to theories about body-doubles or the president’s drug regimen, particularly given the differing size of his pupils in the two clips:

A new report says my Administration’s actions have played a large part in making gas prices lower. And now those prices are coming down fast. pic.twitter.com/KxJzVLwfR5 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 26, 2022

Is that an impersonator? Look how narrow-set and beady the eyes are. Does Biden really look like that? Or are they sending out his body double to read the teleprompters at this point? — The Flying Marxman (@MarxmanshipM) July 27, 2022

In a clip of the Bobb interview on Monday that Media Matters’ Eric Hananoki flagged and published in a Twitter post, “Up Front In The Prophetic” host and co-founder Francine Fosdick brought the idea up in a question, saying Bobb would “probably think I’m off the wall.”

Fosdick, who said she was someone who had prior experience “in the medical field” (her online bio includes no mention of it), told Bobb it seemed “very weird to me” how sometimes Biden could talk fine and that, at other points, he would “jumble all these words.”

There was also talk about “different earlobes” and “different mouths and teeth” in images of Biden. (This, incidentally, is also a phenomenon that can be explained by blatant Photoshopping, but that’s for another day.)

So, let’s get down to brass tacks: “Are we dealing with, like, clones here or whatever?” Fosdick asked.

Bobb’s answer was both measured and devastating.

“You know, I’ve heard that,” she said.

While appearing on another QAnon show, Trump lawyer Christina Bobb is asked if she thinks Biden is a clone (people actually believe this). Bobb says that she’s “heard that” but “I don’t personally buy it because if I were going to pick a lookalike, I’d pick someone competent.” pic.twitter.com/550WNHE0ov — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) March 21, 2023

“And I’ve just gotta say, if they picked a clone, they picked a really bad clone. Like, I would think you’d want an improvement ’cause it’s not hard to improve on what we’ve got. I don’t personally buy it because if I were going pick a lookalike, I’d pick someone competent, who’s capable of carrying on a conversation, but you know, I don’t know.”

“That’s a good point,” said a laughing Fosdick.

Now, naturally, this gets flagged by Media Matters — a humorless, vexatious liberal activist group that obsessively monitors televised, printed and social media for anyone who might utter something to the right of an average Joy Reid talking point, then goes down a rabbit hole in an attempt to find something dumb the utterer said on a Geocities page in 1997, or whatever — but this time, everyone ought to be grateful.

Christina Bobb was asked an outré question about a Biden body double. Her response — which isn’t just a cute quip or an attempt at evasion, but the easiest point of refutation — is that, for the theory to be true, the clone or body double should only improve things. And if there’s one thing that hasn’t seen improvement, it’s the mental state of Joseph Robinette Biden.

When you look at Joe Biden’s children remember this: Joe Biden addressed reparations by intimating that Black parents don’t know how to raise children. He said that Black parents should play the record player at night to educate their children. pic.twitter.com/nGRgDfM4RI — Both Parties Work Against Us! (@Winslow19Don) July 11, 2022

Biden calls Kamala “President Harris” again. pic.twitter.com/GTAFdnZDwm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 5, 2023

“Jackie are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

Joe Biden attempts to say “reduce the deficit.” pic.twitter.com/otX4ixGYIX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 5, 2022

Democrats couldn’t do any better than that in 2020 because the party’s other biggest names are unacceptable to the American public and Democrats know it. (Openly socialist Bernie Sanders was Biden’s toughest competition for the nomination).

The same is almost certainly true for 2024, at this point anyway.

However, almost any body double that passes for Joe Biden would be more competent than Joe Biden. It’s impossible to act that incompetent, even. And with that, in the strangest of venues, Christina Bobb offered a mic drop regarding why the country can’t afford four more years of Joe Biden.

Then the po-faced hacks at Media Matters amplified the clip, seemingly not realizing the underlying truth highlighted by the fact the question even exists.

The blind squirrel had a heck of a day finding acorns, I’ll tell you that much.

