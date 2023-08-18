The establishment will employ any and all legal shenanigans in its effort to destroy former President Donald Trump.

Alina Habba, general counsel for Trump’s Save America PAC, appeared on Newsmax Wednesday and explained why establishment minion Fani Willis, district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, decided to indict Trump in state court.

“That’s by design. Everything is by design,” Habba said. “Georgia state is bringing a charge that absolutely should be in federal court.”

Habba noted that charges pertaining to elections, the U.S. Constitution and the presidency are federal matters. She then suggested that Willis has vindictive motives.

“If you ask me what I really think, I think she did it on purpose so that, if he is president, he can’t pardon himself if he’s convicted,” Habba said of the Georgia prosecutor.

Willis is merely the latest in a long line of officials unhinged by their hatred of the former president. Even Pat Labat, Fulton County’s Democratic sheriff, appeared eager to take Trump’s mugshot.

In light of the jurisdictional question, as well as Georgia officials’ obvious hostility to her client, Habba will likely file several motions.

“We will probably be asking for removal to another venue and to move it to federal court,” she said.

The interview then shifted to the question of whether Trump’s bloodthirsty prosecutors have coordinated their efforts. Habba said they obviously have. She also traced the coordinated prosecution to the very top.

“I’m not sure who the leader of the pack is at this point other than, you know, probably the president himself … or [Attorney General] Merrick Garland,” Habba said.

On the question of whether one of Trump’s 18 co-defendants might flip, Habba politely scoffed.

Flipping, the attorney observed, implies that “there’s a problem that the president should be worried about and somebody’s going to say something that would damage him, and so the answer to that question is very simply no.”

The flipping question led Habba to dismiss the merits of Georgia’s case against the former president. She noted, for instance, that the indictment charged Trump with encouraging his followers to watch Newsmax, Fox News and OAN.

“I mean, come on, what are we worried about? Flipping for what?” she asked.

For what, indeed? The Georgia indictment so defies belief that one hesitates to dignify it by examining the fundamental questions it involves.

Two such questions take precedence over all others.

First, did massive fraud and irregularities plague the 2020 presidential election in Georgia?

Second, did Trump act within his constitutional rights by questioning and challenging the outcome of that election?

The answer to the second question does not depend on the answer to the first.

Even in an alternate universe where the 2020 election involved no fraud whatsoever, Trump still would have had the right to question it and even to pursue whatever remedies he believed the problem demanded within the law.

Trump’s prosecutors, however, have insisted that the answer to the second question must be no because the answer to the first question — or so they have loudly and desperately claimed — is also no. This would make the former president’s constitutional rights subject to his detractors’ opinions.

No republic can survive under such conditions.

Then again, Trump’s persecutors have no interest in lofty abstractions like constitutional rights or liberty. They seek only revenge as they seethe and froth at the mouth, driven to madness by their hatred of a man who dared to challenge the establishment.

In that sense, the merits of the case make no difference. Madness alone explains legal maneuvers designed for vengeance.

