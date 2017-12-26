The Western Journal

Trump Lawyers Standing by Their Prediction About Mueller’s Russia Probe

By Erin Coates
December 26, 2017 at 10:37am

President Donald Trump’s legal team reasserted its prediction that the probe investigating possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia will end soon.

In a The Wall Street Journal interview early this week, lawyer Jay Sekulow predicted that the special counsel’s investigation into Trump would end quickly.

“I know we, collectively, the lawyers, are looking forward to an expeditious wrapping up of this matter,” he said.

The Daily Wire reported that experts disagree with this prediction because of how far the investigation has reached into the leadership of the White House.

For instance, former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI.

“Flynn is cooperating, and that cooperation is likely to lead to further subjects or targets of the investigation,” New York University’s Stephen Gillers told The Wall Street Journal. “If this wraps up by the end of 2018, I’d be amazed.”

While his lawyers made predictions about the end of the dossier, Trump weighed in on reports that FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe is planning to retire early next year.

McCabe was interviewed by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence this weekend, and he admitted that the Russian dossier still lacks substantial proof of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.

McCabe’s role in the investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server has recently been questioned because his wife accepted campaign contributions from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s PAC and the Democratic National Committee when during the Senate race in 2015, Politico reported.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning in response to reports that the FBI still cannot verify the claims in the dossier.

In August, the FBI and the Justice Department were unable to give the House Intelligence Committee were unable to provide substantial documentation validating the information in the Trump Dossier demanded by the House Intelligence Committee, the Washington Examiner reported.

The investigation into Trump’s alleged connection to Russia was funded at least in part by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, according to The Washington Post.

Tags: Campaign, Department of Justice DOJ, Donald Trump, FBI, Hillary Clinton, National Security, Russia

