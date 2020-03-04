Trump Lays Down Cutting Super Tuesday Analysis, Picks Biggest 'Losers of the Night'

President Donald Trump shared his early take on the Super Tuesday results by crowning former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the critical day’s biggest “losers.”

Trump took to Twitter late Tuesday and declared Bloomberg “the biggest loser” of the critical primary day.

“The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg,” Trump wrote.

The president also mocked Bloomberg for his campaign’s massive spending.

Bloomberg’s “‘political’ consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation,” Trump added.

TRENDING: Warren's Rough Night Made Even Worse as Tulsi Gabbard Piles on the Insults

“Way to go Mike!”

The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Trump then turned his attention to Warren.

Do you think Joe Biden will be the Democratic presidential nominee? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 87% (33 Votes) 13% (5 Votes)

“Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night,” he wrote. “She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts.”

“Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!” Trump concluded.

Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Both Bloomberg and Warren underperformed on Super Tuesday, when voters in 14 states went to the polls to decide which Democrat will ultimately face Trump in the general election.

RELATED: Lindsey Graham Exposes Fatal Flaw: Hunter Biden's Role in 'Most Corrupt Company' Will Be Big Issue

Bloomberg did win his first contest by carrying the American Samoa Democratic caucuses and winning four delegates from the small island territory, according to The New York Times.

Warren, meanwhile, failed to win a single state and ended up coming in third place in her home state of Massachusetts.

Warren came in third behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who won the state, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. ” She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again?”

So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

“She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!”

Biden was the biggest winner of the day, claiming the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, The Times reported.

“The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN!” Trump tweeted.

The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN! Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts. It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

“Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts,” he added.

“It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe!”

Sanders won contests in California, Colorado, Utah and Vermont.

As of Wednesday morning, Maine was still too close to call.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.