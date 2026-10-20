The midterm elections will decide whether Western civilization continues, according to President Donald Trump.

“The Dumocrat Agenda is a plan to extinguish Western Civilization,” Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

“They want to open the Borders, shut down the Power Plants, set loose the Criminals, turn your Children transgender, confiscate your money, and raise up the Palestinian Flag, while they defile the American Flag,” he posted.

“All of us here tonight represent the Greatest Nation in World History, with the most extraordinary People, the most incredible Art, most Advanced Technology, the most Exceptional Culture ever to exist and, perhaps most importantly, the Greatest Military in the World — and we will not let anyone take it away!” he continued.

Far left scum arrested for setting fire to the 19th century Limoges city hall during French riots. Yet all you hear from legacy media and politicians is the imaginary far right.

https://t.co/fhNsbaLH71 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 20, 2026

In another Monday post, he noted that the end result of the leftists’ slavish devotion to the destruction of the ideals upon which Western civilization is based can be seen in the ashes of French heritage.

“If you want to see what is at stake in this Election, just look at what is happening in France — A once-great nation that is being conquered, looted, and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and Communists who hate Christianity, and Western Civilization, itself,” Trump posted.

“As we are seeing in Europe, Globalist Leftwing Politicians have treasonously imported millions of Third World Migrants who are totally incompatible with Western Values, and despise everything that makes France great,” he said.

🔥 Islamic Invader Riots Spread to Belgium🚨 It’s almost like they planned these attacks. First France, then the U, and today Belgium. Watch as these savages harm citizen and set fires to match their primitive mates spread out across the EU. Why do liberals want this? https://t.co/749w6BQhjV — The Beringer Project (@BradBeringer) October 5, 2026

“They have surrendered their country to vandals who could have never built it themselves, and who refuse to assimilate into their society, but only want to enter the welfare state paid for by hardworking citizens of France, while desecrating the culture that makes it all possible. Europe has to CLOSE THEIR BORDERS, and get out the people who hate their countries, and get them out FAST, before it is too late!” Trump wrote.

Trump said rioters burning down French heritage sites “do not love France, or these other countries under attack.”

“They don’t love the people, they don’t love the art, they don’t love the architecture or the buildings, they don’t love anything that surrounds them. They have no passion for where they are, and they never will and, as I told President Macron when I first met him many years ago, CLOSE YOUR BORDER or, it will be the end of France.”

The Left wants to allow what is happening in France to happen here in America. We cannot let it happen. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 19, 2026

Trump noted that Europe has drifted so far from reality that it has worried more about offending Iran than about siding with its 250-year-old ally to suppress terrorism.

“We stand with Europe, despite its flaws, its weaknesses and, hopefully, its temporary loss of direction. But if they don’t soon find their way, we will have no choice but to leave. When we asked for help in Iran (Help which we didn’t need, but was done more in the form of a test), they weren’t there to help, something which I can never forget,” he wrote.

What do you think is the biggest threat to Western civilization today? Open borders Cultural erosion Rising crime Leftist extremism Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Open borders 35% (6 votes) Cultural erosion 0% (0 votes) Rising crime 0% (0 votes) Leftist extremism 65% (11 votes)

“When you see burning steeples and raging fires in France, just remember, THAT is what the Radical Dumocrats want to do to AMERICA. Just like in Europe, Dumocrats are the party of anti-Western Marxists and hostile Third World Migrants. Senator Roger Marshall and the People of Kansas will not let them plunder our Nation’s Wealth, or demolish what our Ancestors built with their own sweat, blood, tears, and skill,” he said.

🚨 President Trump just ISSUED A WARNING to America, using France as the cautionary tale: “A once great nation that is being conquered, looted and BURNED TO THE GROUND by migrants, jihadists and communists who hate Christianity.” “Globalist left wing politicians have TREASONOUSLY imported MILLIONS AND MILLIONS of third world migrants who are totally INCOMPATIBLE with west” “We’re NOT going to let that happen to this country.” MASS DEPORTATIONS NOW! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 20, 2026

Trump said voters have a chance to turn back the mobs of anarchy on Election Day.

“The maniacs attacking our Civilization think they are doing well, you see and read about them all day and all night, but they have NO IDEA of the GIANT they have awoken and unleashed,” he added.

“They are going to find out the hard way on Election Day, November 3rd, 2026! Americans are going to stand up and declare that we will defend our Culture, we will protect our Civilization, we will preserve our Religion, our Values, and our Heritage, and we will never let our Nation be conquered or destroyed!” he wrote.

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