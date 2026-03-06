Trump Lays Out His Demands to Iranian Leaders, Vows to 'MIGA' If They Comply

President Donald Trump on Friday said Iran needs to say only two words to end the attacks that are daily degrading its ability to spread death across the Middle East.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” Trump wrote.

“IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. ‘MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!),’” Trump wrote.

Iranian targets are being decimated by U.S. forces, paving the way for continued delivery of overwhelming American military firepower. pic.twitter.com/wQUER9cXWw — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2026

In an interview with Time magazine that was published on Thursday, Trump noted some of his goals for a country that has spent decades as the world’s top source of state-sponsored terrorism.

Iran’s previous “supreme leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed Feb. 28 in the first wave of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

“We have to be able to deal with sane and rational people,” Trump said.

“One of the things I’m going to be asking for is the ability to work with them on choosing a new leader,” he said.

“I’m not going through this to end up with another Khamenei. I want to be involved in the selection. They can select, but we have to make sure it’s somebody that’s reasonable to the United States,” he said.

“America First is really about keeping America healthy and well, and not having other countries, you know, hit us,” he said.

“There are occasions when you have no choice. This was an occasion,” he said.

He told Time that Iran “can’t have a nuclear weapon. That’s number one, two, and three. Number four, no ballistic missiles.”

Trump noted that he is not bound by anyone else’s timetable.

“I have no time limits on anything,” he said. “I want to get it done.”

Trump repeated the messages in an interview with NBC News on Thursday.

“We want to go in and clean out everything. We don’t want someone who would rebuild over a 10-year period,” he said, according to the network.

“We want them to have a good leader. We have some people who I think would do a good job,” he said, noting that the U.S. is hoping to protect those who could lead a less hostile Iran.

Trump called a statement from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that his nation is ready to repel an invasion “a wasted comment.”

“It’s a waste of time. They’ve lost everything. They’ve lost their navy. They’ve lost everything they can lose,” Trump said.

