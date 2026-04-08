Trump Lays Out Immediate Consequences for Any Nation 'Supplying Military Weapons to Iran'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that any nation sneaking weapons into Iran to rekindle the flames of war will pay a price.

“A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“There will be no exclusions or exemptions!” Trump wrote.

A report last month from the Atlantic Council said Russia and China have long supported Iran’s military capability by sending Iran dual-use technology that can have military or civilian uses.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump slaps 50% tariff on ANY country supplying Iran with military weapons, on ALL goods sold to the US “There will be no exclusions or exemptions!” Effective immediately 🔥 Good! pic.twitter.com/t6MLwWa9by — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

Reuters last month said China and Iran were near a deal that would supply Chinese anti-ship missiles to Iran.

A report in The New York Times said Russia is the top nation from which Iran buys weapons.

Although Trump said Tuesday night that he would hold off for two weeks on massive airstrikes he said were planned against Iranian infrastructure, tough talk still flowed from America and Iran Wednesday.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Iran needs to turn over the 970 pounds of enriched uranium it has, before the U., S. comes to get it.

He said U.S. Special Operations troops could still enter Iran to remove the material from beneath the rubble of American airstrikes from June.

“If we have to, we can do it by any means necessary,” Hegseth said.

The Times also noted that Saudi Arabia reported it was attacked after the ceasefire took effect.

Hegseth: Iran begged for this ceasefire — and we all know it. pic.twitter.com/S3XzEVHazJ — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 8, 2026

Although Iran on paper agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, Iran’s military was sending a different message, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported that, according to a radio message recorded by a ship near the strait, Iran’s navy says no one can move without its blessing.

“You must receive permission from Iranian Sepah navy for passing through the Strait. If any vessel tries to transit without permission, will be destroyed,” the message said.

The Sepah navy is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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