Trump Lays Out Plan for Enormous 100-Seat Republican Majority in the House

President Donald Trump celebrated the Texas House’s successful passing of a congressional redistricting map on Wednesday and offered his two-step plan to a GOP 100-seat majority.

“Big WIN for the Great State of Texas!!! Everything Passed, on our way to FIVE more Congressional seats and saving your Rights, your Freedoms, and your Country, itself. Texas never lets us down,” he posted on Truth Social.

“Florida, Indiana, and others are looking to do the same thing. More seats equals less Crime, a great Economy, and a STRONG SECOND AMENDMENT. It means Happiness and Peace,” the president continued.

“But Republicans, there is one thing even better – STOP MAIL-IN VOTING, a total fraud that has no bounds. Also, go to PAPER BALLOTS before it is too late – At one tenth the cost, faster, and more reliable. If we do these TWO things, we will pick up 100 more seats, and the CROOKED game of politics is over,” Trump concluded.

The last time Republicans held a larger than 100-seat majority in the House was following the 1928 general election.

The largest majority the GOP ever enjoyed was following the 1920 election, when Republicans won 302 seats to the Democrats’ 132, or a 170-seat advantage.

So Trump’s desired 100-seat majority is not unprecedented, but it would not be easy.

Democrats appear to have fared better under the mail-in ballot and early voting regimes that have marked the last several election cycles.

Historically, when the president’s approval rating has dropped below 50 percent, his party has consistently, going back decades, faced a blowout in the House of Representatives in the midterms, which included a loss of control of the chamber.

For example, Democrats lost 54 seats in 1994 when then-President Bill Clinton’s approval was at 48 percent.

Republicans gave up 30 seats in 2006 when then-President George W. Bush’s approval rating fell to 37 percent.

Four years later, in the 2010 midterms, then-President Barack Obama’s approval stood at 45 percent, and the GOP picked up 63 seats.

More recently, in 2018, when 40 percent of Americans approved of then-President Donald Trump’s handling of the job, Republicans lost 40 seats in the House.

This historical data would have led one to believe that the Republicans were looking good heading into the 2022 midterms, when then-President Joe Biden’s job approval stood at 40 percent in October of that year. But the GOP picked up just 10 seats, eeking out a narrow 222 to 213 majority.

What was different? The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Data Science Lab determined that in 2010, approximately 74 percent of Americans voted in-person on Election Day. However, by 2022, that number had dropped to under 50 percent.

MIT noted, “Another question surrounding [Vote By Mail] is whether it increases voter fraud. Two major features of VBM raise these concerns. First, the ballot is cast outside the public eye, and thus the opportunities for coercion and voter impersonation are greater. Second, the transmission path for VBM ballots is not as secure as traditional in-person ballots. These security concerns relate both to ballots being intercepted and ballots being requested without the voter’s permission.”

“As with all forms of voter fraud, documented instances of fraud related to VBM are rare. However, even many scholars who argue that fraud is generally rare agree that fraud with VBM voting seems to be more frequent than with in-person voting,” the school added.

The New York Times reported in January that Democrats still significantly outnumber Republicans in the use of mail-in ballots, but the GOP made gains in 2024.

For example, in Pennsylvania, the GOP’s share of mail voters “jumped to 33 percent in 2024 from 24 percent in 2020, according to data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida, while Democrats dropped to 56 percent of the mail-voting electorate in 2024 after registering 65 percent in 2020.”

As for Trump’s call to ban mail-in voting, legislation to do so could likely pass the House, but it seems doubtful to overcome an almost certain Democrat filibuster in the Senate.

So the president likely will not get his wish, at least in the near-term, to end mail-in voting or see a 100-seat GOP majority in the House.

