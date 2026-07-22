Trump Lays Out Specific Consequences for Each Iranian Boat Strike 'From This Point Forward'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran’s infrastructure will pay a price every time Iran attacks a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

On Tuesday night, U.S. forces conducted the 11th consecutive night of attacks on Iranian targets, U.S. Central Command posted on X.

“CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” the post said.

“Over the past three months, Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the international waterway vital for regional and global trade. The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation,” the post added.

“Despite Iranian aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit. Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil,” the post continued.

When Iran goes back on its word, attacks international shipping, and behaves as a terror state, they must be brought to task. https://t.co/TXquvPbBTg — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) July 22, 2026

Iran did not appear cowed by Trump’s post, according to CBS News. The Tasnim news agency quoted an Iranian military source saying that if the U.S. makes good on the threat, Iran will react by “striking infrastructure and bridges across the region, including energy facilities in which the United States has interests.” Tasnim said passing through the strait is only a problem if Iran does not agree. It said passage “would be safe if coordinated with Iran and conducted within the framework of Iran’s regulations. Otherwise, Iran will not abandon its firm resolve to control the strait, viewing such control as essential to its long-term security.” Tasnim said that on Wednesday, a U.S. missile hit the island of Larak, which is located in the strait. “At 2:48 pm, the island of Larak was targeted by an American missile,” Tasnim reported. “The competent authorities are currently carrying out an investigation to determine the scale of the attack, the exact point of impact and the extent of the potential damage,” it added. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it has stopped traffic in the strait. A Tuesday night statement said that “despite attempts by the crews of those vessels, no ship dared attempt passage through the unlawful southern route of the Strait.” The southern route is the one which the U.S. encourages ships to take to avoid paying Iranian tolls.

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