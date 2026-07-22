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President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office of the White House on July 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office of the White House on July 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Lays Out Specific Consequences for Each Iranian Boat Strike 'From This Point Forward'

 By Jack Davis  July 22, 2026 at 10:44am
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President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran’s infrastructure will pay a price every time Iran attacks a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

On Tuesday night, U.S. forces conducted the 11th consecutive night of attacks on Iranian targets, U.S. Central Command posted on X.

“CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” the post said.

“Over the past three months, Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the international waterway vital for regional and global trade. The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation,” the post added.

“Despite Iranian aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit. Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil,” the post continued.


Iran did not appear cowed by Trump’s post, according to CBS News.

The Tasnim news agency quoted an Iranian military source saying that if the U.S. makes good on the threat, Iran will react by “striking infrastructure and bridges across the region, including energy facilities in which the United States has interests.”

Tasnim said passing through the strait is only a problem if Iran does not agree.

It said passage “would be safe if coordinated with Iran and conducted within the framework of Iran’s regulations. Otherwise, Iran will not abandon its firm resolve to control the strait, viewing such control as essential to its long-term security.”

Tasnim said that on Wednesday, a U.S. missile hit the island of Larak, which is located in the strait.

“At 2:48 pm, the island of Larak was targeted by an American missile,” Tasnim reported.

“The competent authorities are currently carrying out an investigation to determine the scale of the attack, the exact point of impact and the extent of the potential damage,” it added.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it has stopped traffic in the strait.

A Tuesday night statement said that “despite attempts by the crews of those vessels, no ship dared attempt passage through the unlawful southern route of the Strait.”

The southern route is the one which the U.S. encourages ships to take to avoid paying Iranian tolls.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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