Trump Legal Team Unleashes Phone Records That Cast Major Doubt on Fani Willis and Nathan Wade's Story

An analysis of cell phone records submitted by former President Donald Trump’s legal team seeks to undercut claims from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade about the timing and extent of their relationship.

Trump and other defendants in his Georgia election interference trial have argued that the relationship between Willis and Wade should result in her being disqualified from the case.

The court submission from investigator Charles Mittelstadt is an analysis of cell phone records that said when tracking the phones of Wade and Willis, “over 2,000 voice calls and just under 12,000 text messages” were exchanged over 11 months in 2021, with most calls made “in the evening hours.”

Using an analysis based on the cell towers used by their phones, there were “a minimum of 35 occasions when Mr. Wade’s phone connected for an extended period to either one of those towers in closest proximity to” the address in Dogwood of a condominium Willis was using at the time.

“The data reveals he is stationary and not in transit,” Mittelstadt wrote.

“Because of the limitations in analyzing the sheer volume of data and preparing the report, I was directed to conduct a deeper analysis on two specific dates: September 11-12, 2021 (before I understand Mr. Wade was hired) and November 29-30, 2021 (prior to what I understand was the in-court testimony that the romantic relationship began in 2022),” Mittelstadt wrote.

“Specifically, on September 11, 2021, Mr. Wade’s phone left the Doraville area and arrived within the geofence located on the Dogwood address at 10:45 P.M. The phone remained there until September 12 at 3:28 A.M. at which time the phone traveled directly to towers located in East Cobb consistent with his routine pinging at his residence in that area. The phone arrived in East Cobb at approximately 4:05 A.M., and records demonstrate he sent a text at 4:20 A.M. to Ms. Willis,” the filing said.

“Additionally, on November 29, 2021, Mr. Wade’s phone was pinging on the East Cobb towers near his residence and, following a call from Ms. Willis at 11:32 P.M., while the call continued, his phone left the East Cobb area just after midnight and arrived within the geofence located on the Dogwood address at 12:43 A.M on November 30, 2021. The phone remained there until 4:55 A.M.,” the filing said.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Wade has testified that he had not visited Willis at the condo more than 10 times before he was hired in November 2021. Willis and Wade have each claimed they never spent the night together at the condo. Willis and Wade have said they did not begin the romantic phase of their relationship until early 2022.

During a hearing last week, Trump attorney Steven Sadow and Wade sparred about his visits to the condo after Wade said there were fewer than 10 visits.

“So, if phone records were to reflect that you were making phone calls from the same location as the condo before Nov. 1 of 2021, and it was on multiple occasions, the phone records would be wrong?” Sadow asked.

“If phone records reflected that? Yes, sir,” Wade said.

“They’d be wrong?” Sadow asked.

“They’d be wrong,” Wade, who said he never spent a night at the condo, said.

Robin Yeartie, a former colleague of Willis’ who let the DA sublet her condo, has said she believes the romantic relationship between Wade and Willis began in 2019.

A representative of Willis’s office told ABC News the office “can only respond via court filing and are preparing to do so.”

