Trump Levels Crockett: 'Demeaning to Our Country'

When it comes to demolishing the Democratic Party, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett makes it almost too easy.

In recent months, the Dallas-area progressive has compiled a contemptible record of shooting off her mouth in attacks on Republicans like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and top members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

And in an interview at the White House this week, Trump hit the nail right on the head.

Trump on Jasmine Crockett becoming the new face of the Democrat Party: “They don’t know who their leaders are. They have a new one, Crockett. Have you ever seen her talk? This is going to be their leader?” pic.twitter.com/ezhx2UPz4A — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 25, 2025



As the RedState writer known as Blonchie reported, Trump sat down with conservative commentator and TheBlaze founder Glenn Beck on Thursday for an interview on his first 100 days back in power.

When the conversation turned to his Democratic opponents — and Crockett in particular — Trump didn’t hold back.

“It’s just so bad. Their policy is so bad,” he said.

“You know, they’re great at cheating, and they’re great at certain things, but they are so bad on policy, they’re so far off. When I watched them trying to prosecute the same things that just lost an election in a landslide on, and they’re still going through the same things. It’s just crazy, and they don’t know who their leaders are.

“They have a new one, Crockett. Have you seen Crockett? Have you ever seen her talk? This is going to be their leader?”

Beck laughed.

“I hope she’s their next candidate for president,” he said.

“Well, we can hope in one way,” Trump said. “But in another way, it’s pretty demeaning. It’s demeaning to our country. You don’t see anybody out there.”

And that part of the conversation sums up the problem.

From the point of view of domestic political competition, the rise of obviously inept figures like Crockett in the Democratic ranks is a plus for Republicans, just as the popularity of leftist celebrity airheads like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is an overall advantage for the GOP.

They might ignite an increasingly lunatic Democratic base, but they’re not serious political leaders in a country that just watched Joe Biden stumble through four years of breathtaking incompetence in the White House, abetted by congressional Democrats and a dishonest establishment media.

But from the point of view of the United States of America — the republic founded by some of the greatest minds the world has ever known, blessed with wealth and power unrivalled on the globe — the idea that a Jasmine Crockett could be seriously considered a leader in a major political party is a disgrace.

Trump’s countless detractors might try to argue the same about the current president, but even they would have to acknowledge that the man spent a lifetime building a business known throughout the world.

They would have to acknowledge that over decades in the spotlight, he never attracted serious enemies until he posed a threat to the diabolical hegemony of the Democratic Party, its media allies, and a Republican Party that had lost its way.

They would have to acknowledge that during his first term in office, he was hobbled by manufactured political investigations and a shamelessly baseless impeachment but still managed to revive the American economy to new heights while taking strides in toward peace in the Middle East that would have been unimaginable for his predecessors.

The Democratic Party has nothing to compare to that — which is one thing. Trump is a generational politician. It would be a rare country indeed that could produce two such figures at one time.

But what the Democrats have on offer is an embarrassment: Long-winded narcissists like Cory Booker; arrogant, bloodless technocrats like Pete Buttigieg; opportunistic fashion plates like Gavin Newsom; lying shrews like Elizabeth Warren, and the list goes on.

And, yes, there’s Jasmine Crockett, whom even some Democrats can apparently see through.

It’s not simply disgraceful that she’s becoming a foul-mouthed face of the Democratic Party, it’s demeaning to her party and to her state.

And, as Trump said, “It’s demeaning to our country.”

That hits the nail right on the head.

