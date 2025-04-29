Trump Has Libs So Tangled Up, They Now Support Separating Families at the Border

Are you old enough to remember when liberals were screaming that a Donald Trump administration was separating children from their illegal immigrant parents?

You probably should be, since it was only a few years ago. Heck, it was one of the great atrocities, among others, that had Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez famously crying in a parking lot somewhere in Texas:

AOC tweeted these pictures of her at the fence… heartbroken. In tears.

…..if you look at that fence in the black and white photo, you will see SHE IS CRYING AT A FENCE TO THE PARKING LOT. She is no where near anyone detained. pic.twitter.com/kZxBY5BooE — Todd (@Doc_Relentless) June 26, 2019

Well, get those tears ready and make sure that bright-white suit is duly Cloroxed, AOC, because you now have a new reason to cry: The Trump administration isn’t separating children from their illegal immigrant parents!

As the New York Post noted, both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and border czar Tom Homan made the rounds on the Sunday political chat-fests, noting that they weren’t separating children from their parents or deporting them along with their parents.

Instead, it turns out that the parents are taking their children with them, despite the fact the children — thanks to the deus ex machina of birthright citizenship — are technically Americans.

Rubio, appearing on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” hit back at the narrative that officials deported a 2-year-old who left for Honduras with a mother who was sent back to her country of origin.

“You guys make it sound like [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents kicked down the door and grabbed a 2-year-old and threw him on an airplane. That’s misleading. That’s just not true,” he said.

Are you surprised that the media suddenly seems to support the idea of separating children from parents? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 25% (48 Votes) No: 75% (142 Votes)

In that case, Judge Terry Doughty said, in a response to an emergency petition from the child’s father, that “the court doesn’t know that” it was the mother’s “wishes that the child be deported with her.”

Homan, appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” said this was a distortion of the facts.

“I disagree with the judge. It was due process,” Homan said. “That female had due process at great taxpayer expense and was ordered by an immigration judge after those hearings.

“This is Parenting 101,” he added. “You can decide to take that child with you, or you can decide to leave a child here with a relative or another spouse.

“Having a U.S. citizen child doesn’t make you immune from our laws of the country,” Homan continued, noting that “the judge knows specifics of this case” and that it’s “not a government decision, it’s a parent’s decision.”

Another controversy involved a child with cancer who was returned to her mother’s country of origin.

“The children went with their mothers,” Rubio said. “If those children are U.S. citizens, they can come back into the United States if their father or someone here who wants to assume them.

“Ultimately who was deported was their mothers, who were here illegally. The children just went with their mothers.”

It’s worth noting that, yes, these are heartbreaking cases. This is what happens when you break the law: Heartbreak ensues. Just because a child grows up without a father, for instance, does not mean we ought to throw out a father’s 10-year sentence for armed robbery.

And just because a child was born here to a mother who wasn’t supposed to be here does not mean that the mother should be here, or that it’s in the best interest that the child be here without their parent, either.

Naturally, this isn’t the point: Democrats are angry that the Trump administration isn’t separating children from their parents because they don’t want them to take any action, period. They spent eight years complaining about separating children from parents. Now, they’re complaining they’re not separating them.

They’ve created a series of perverse incentives to break the law that have heartrending, lamentable consequences — and they want Republicans to bear the blame for the consequences they created or to keep those perverse incentives in place. This is their sick idea of a win-win situation, and they’re willing to use children as hostages to do it.

Homan put it best: “The mother chose to take the children with her,” he told CBS News. “[If] you’re here illegally, and you choose to have a U.S. citizen child, that’s on you … That’s not on this administration.”

He’s almost all the way there. It’s not just on the illegal immigrant parents, it’s on the Democrats responsible for refusing to even pretend immigration law existed. Shame on them for their cynical abdication of responsibility, and shame on them for the cowardice to blame the politicians and law enforcement officials left to clean up the human tragedies they engineered.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.