Trump, Like Reagan, Credits 'God Alone' with Saving His Life: 'He Prevented the Unthinkable'

Former President Donald Trump, like Ronald Reagan, credited “God alone” with saving his life from a would-be assassin.

Trump was hit by a bullet fired by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who Secret Service officers then engaged and killed at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

Several shots could be heard echoing at the outdoor venue.

Trump appeared to reach around his right ear before ducking down below a podium on stage.

Secret Service agents then rushed in and covered him.

When the former president stood back up, he was bloody around his face. He then signaled to the crowed he was OK, by raising his fist in the air.

Shooting just happened at The Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Xs1dVL1H3T — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2024

The Secret Service whisked Trump away from the scene to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The 45th president wrote in a Truth Social post Sunday, “Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed,” he added.

A remarkable photo captured by my former White House Press Corps colleague Doug Mills. Zoom in right above President Trump’s shoulder and you’ll see a bullet flying in the air to the right of President Trump’s head following an attempted assassination. pic.twitter.com/FqmLBCytoW — Haraz N. Ghanbari (@HarazGhanbari) July 14, 2024

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin,” Trump said.

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 14, 2024

On March 30, 1981, just 69 days into his presidency, 25-year-old John Hinkley Jr. shot and hit Reagan as he was exiting the Washington Hilton Hotel following a speech to members of the AFL-CIO.

The shooter’s bullet punctured the president’s lung and stopped less than an inch from his heart, having just missed his aorta. Doctors attending him briefly could not detect a measurable blood pressure or pulse, as he had lost one-third of his blood supply.

As with the Trump assassination attempt others were hit in the melee, including Reagan’s press secretary James Brady, as well as Secret Service Agent Timothy McCarthy and policeman Thomas Delahanty.

All survived, but Brady, who received a head wound was partially paralyzed and had to use a wheelchair the rest of his life.

Reagan was taken to the George Washington University Hospital for treatment.

The 40th president wrote in his diary the day after the assassination attempt, “Getting shot hurts. Still my fear was growing because no matter how hard I tried to breathe it seemed I was getting less & less air. I focused on that tiled ceiling and prayed.”

“But I realized I couldn’t ask for Gods help while at the same time I felt hatred for the mixed up young man who had shot me. Isn’t that the meaning of the lost sheep? We are all Gods children & therefore equally beloved by him. I began to pray for his soul and that he would find his way back to the fold,” he continued.

Reagan concluded, “Whatever happens now I owe my life to God and will try to serve him in every way I can.”

Less than a month after the assassination attempt, Reagan spoke to a joint session of Congress, thanking the members from both sides of the political aisle, who reached out with their support and “most of all your prayers, not only for me, but for those others who fell beside me.”

The members offered long, sustained applause seeing the president alive and well.

Trump will likely receive a similar welcome when he speaks to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, later this week.

