Share
News
Former President Donald Trump, left, argued that firing former FBI Director James Comey in the spring of 2017 likely saved his presidency.
Former President Donald Trump, left, argued that firing former FBI Director James Comey in the spring of 2017 likely saved his presidency. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Paul Marotta / Getty Images)

Trump: I Likely Wouldn't Have Survived My Presidency if I Hadn't Fired Comey

 By Randy DeSoto  December 6, 2021 at 5:32pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump argued that firing ex-FBI Director James Comey in the spring of 2017 likely saved his presidency.

Trump made the assertion while appearing as a guest on the Fox News program “Life, Liberty & Levin,” which aired Sunday night.

The 45th president was on the show to talk about his new photo book “Our Journey Together.”

“Don’t forget, I fired Comey. Had I not fired Comey, you might not be talking to me right now about a beautiful book about four years in the White House, and we’ll see about the future,” Trump said.

Trending:
'Looks Like a Hostage Photo': Twitter Users Howl After Harris Staffer Stages Pic to Quiet Bad Press

Trump reiterated later in the interview, “If I didn’t fire Comey, they were looking to take down the president of the United States.”

“Some people said, ‘He made a mistake when he fired Comey.’ And now those same people said it was the most incredible, instinctual moves that they’ve ever seen,'” Trump continued.

“I don’t think I could’ve survived if I didn’t fire him, because it was like a hornets’ nest. When I fired him, they all went crazy against each other.”

A little over a week after Trump dismissed Comey in May 2017, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to take over the FBI’s Russia investigation.

A few months earlier, in January 2017, Comey had briefed then President-elect Trump about the infamous dossier compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, which helped fuel the Russia probe.

CNN reported at the time the document contained allegations that the Russian government had compromising personal and financial information about Trump.

Steele had been hired by the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which had been hired by the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Perkins Coie, paid directly by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Related:
Big Tech Will Rage After Donald Trump's New 'Truth Social' Amasses Colossal War Chest

Special Counsel John Durham, who is investigating the origins of the Russia investigation, has indicted three people so far.

Last year, the special counsel charged former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith for falsifying information on a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant application to surveil 2016 Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Clinesmith pleaded guilty in August 2020.

Do you believe firing Comey saved Trump's presidency?

In September, Durham indicted attorney Michael Sussman for allegedly making false statements to the FBI. Sussman was a partner at Perkins Coie during the 2016 presidential race but resigned in September after the DOJ’s indictment.

Last month, the special counsel charged Igor Danchenko with five counts of making false statements to the FBI regarding information he compiled and gave to Steele, who used it in writing the dossier.

Danchenko is a Russian national who worked at the liberal Brookings Institute in D.C.

During his Levin interview Sunday, Trump described Steele as a “nut job,” who passed along a “totally fabricated” story to the FBI.

The former president also offered a stern critique of the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona in giving credibility to the unsubstantiated dossier by delivering it to Comey.

“He sent a copy to the FBI,” Trump said. “Great Republican he was, right? ‘Let’s take down the Republican president.'”

“He sent a copy of a fake report. If you did a movie, nobody would believe it,” Trump added.

The Arizona Republic reported in March 2019 that court documents offered details into McCain’s role, which Trump highlighted in a tweet.

“So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) ‘last in his class’ (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election,” Trump wrote at the time, according to the news outlet. “He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!”

McCain defended his actions in his 2018 memoir, “The Restless Wave” co-authored by Mark Salter, saying he had an “obligation to bring to the attention of appropriate officials unproven accusations I could not assess myself.”

“I discharged that obligation, and I would do it again,” McCain further stated. “Anyone who doesn’t like it can go to hell.”

In a Fox News interview last month, Trump stated that Durham is laying the “early building blocks” of his investigation.

“We all sort of knew that happened,” he said, “and now we have facts, and I think they’re only going to get deeper and deeper — and it all leads back to the Democrats, Hillary [Clinton] and the dirty lawyers.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump: I Likely Wouldn't Have Survived My Presidency if I Hadn't Fired Comey
Actor Nick Searcy on Jan 6: FBI's Use of Armored Vehicles to Arrest Protesters in Homes Is 'Terror Campaign'
Nigerian Brother Gives Damning Testimony at Smollett Trial: Actor Coached Him on Throwing Fake Punches, Masterminded Hoax
Austin Orders All National Guard, Reserve to Get Vaccinated or Face Pay Loss
Normally Moderate Roberts Savages Roe v Wade, Becomes Hero for Saying What Everyone Else Is Thinking
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!