President Donald Trump arrives to address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, with Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, on Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem.
Trump Likened to Ancient Biblical Ruler Who Came to Aid of Israel, As Hostages Released, Peace Deal Signed

 By Randy DeSoto  October 13, 2025 at 2:58pm
Israelis are likening President Donald Trump to the ancient Persian King Cyrus, recorded in the Bible, following the release of the nation’s hostages from Hamas and the signing of a Gaza peace deal on Monday.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said while introducing Trump, “Other American presidents have supported Israel, but as a giant of Jewish history, we must look back two-and-a-half millennia into the mists of time to find a parallel: Cyrus the Great,” according to The Times of Israel.

“You, President Trump, are a colossus who will be enshrined in the pantheon of history. Thousands of years from now, Mr. President, the Jewish people will remember you. We are a nation that remembers.”

In the Old Testament book of Isaiah, the prophet wrote about the rise of a leader named Cyrus, a Persian king who would free the Jewish people from their Babylonian captivity around 538 B.C.

The prophecy came decades before the ascension of Cyrus.

The Babylonians invaded Israel and ransacked Jerusalem, taking many Jewish people as prisoners.

Cyrus also allowed the Jews to return to their homeland and rebuild their nation’s capital city and the destroyed temple.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the comparison to Cyrus during Trump’s first term in 2018, shortly after the president ordered the U.S. embassy moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, The Jerusalem Post reported.

In recent days, following the announcement of the peace plan with Hamas, billboards sprang up around Israel, saying, “Cyrus the Great is Alive.”

Christian Lawmaker Accused of 'Hate Speech' Over Tweet from 6 Years Ago

Christian leader Lance Wallnau took satisfaction in the development, noting he had been comparing Trump to Cyrus since before he was first elected president.

“Like I predicted in 2016…. Trump will be likened to a modern day Cyrus. This is what’s advertised in Jerusalem today,” he posted on social media.

Wallnau spoke about the comparison in August on the Christian commentary program “Flashpoint,” saying, “The Lord brought this man into office for the sake of the nations.”

He added, “God put this man into office in order to bring the world into stability for the great awakening that is going to go to the nations.”

After speaking at the Knesset, Trump traveled to Egypt, where he signed the Gaza Peace Deal with Middle Eastern leaders. Several other heads of state from around the world were also on hand to witness the historic event.

“The momentous breakthrough that we’re here to celebrate tonight is more than the end of the war in Gaza — with God’s help, it will be a new beginning for an entire, beautiful Middle East,” he said following the signing. “From this moment forward, we can build a region that’s strong, and stable, and prosperous, and united in rejecting the path of terror once and for all.”

Conversation