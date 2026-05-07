Trump Links Hakeem Jeffries to WHCA Assassination Attempt, Demands Criminal Charges

President Donald Trump on Thursday linked violent rhetoric flowing from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to political violence, including the most recent assassination attempt on him.

“This lunatic, Hakeem ‘Low IQ’ Jeffries, should be charged with INCITING VIOLENCE!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump posted an image of Jeffries standing by a photo of Trump that had the words “maximum warfare, everywhere all the time” upon it. Next to that was an image from a video that showed accused gunman Cory Tomas Allen as he arrived at the White House Correspondents Association dinner

In the least surprising moment since Katie Porter screamed profanities at a staffer, the man who posted images of himself brandishing a baseball bat, https://t.co/LPGlQhz1oi, declared “I don’t give a damn” about criticism over his reckless rhetoric. https://t.co/XMKlqR8EW0 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 28, 2026

“The Radical Left Democrats actually want to Destroy our Country,” Trump posted.

When Jeffiries was asked about the comment he made after the attempt on Trump’s life, he said, “I stand by it,” according to Axios.

Jeffries mocked “so-called criticism from these phony Republicans.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) just called White House Press Secretary Leavitt a “stone cold liar” for highlighting the violent rhetoric Democrats have spewed for years. Jeffries is mad that Democrats are being exposed as promoters of violence. Republicans rarely riot. It’s usually… — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 27, 2026



“You can continue to criticize me for it. I don’t give a damn about the criticism … get lost,” he said after the attempt on Trump’s life.

Jeffries was criticized by Republicans for language that could be easily interpreted as a call to violence.

“So-called Hakeem Jeffries is a disgrace to the United States Congress,” Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida posted on X.

“He is deranged, disgusting and violent. It is unacceptable that House Democrats continue to remain silent in the aftermath of his call for ‘maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time’ against Republicans,” he wrote.

“Their casual acceptance of hateful and divisive language enables this out-of-control behavior,” he wrote.

Violent rhetoric has taken over the mainstream Democrat Party. The Left’s incendiary language, from Jasmine Crockett to Hakeem Jeffries, is fueling the political violence we are seeing. It’s sick, dangerous, and irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/3ZZO1gGybF — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) May 1, 2026

“Democrats must hold so-called Hakeem accountable. Americans will not let the violent and thuggish behavior of so-called Hakeem go unchecked. Accountability is coming to all of these sick extremists,” he wrote.

Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia noted on X that on the night of the attempted assassination, radical Democrats held “Death to tyrant” and “Death to all of them” signs outside the White House Correspondents Association dinner.

“The Democrat Party’s rhetoric is demonic and dangerous,” he wrote.

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