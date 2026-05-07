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President Donald Trump said in a social media post that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, left, should be charged with inciting violence.
President Donald Trump said in a social media post that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, left, should be charged with inciting violence. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Links Hakeem Jeffries to WHCA Assassination Attempt, Demands Criminal Charges

 By Jack Davis  May 7, 2026 at 10:36am
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President Donald Trump on Thursday linked violent rhetoric flowing from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to political violence, including the most recent assassination attempt on him.

“This lunatic, Hakeem ‘Low IQ’ Jeffries, should be charged with INCITING VIOLENCE!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump posted an image of Jeffries standing by a photo of Trump that had the words “maximum warfare, everywhere all the time” upon it. Next to that was an image from a video that showed accused gunman Cory Tomas Allen as he arrived at the White House Correspondents Association dinner

“The Radical Left Democrats actually want to Destroy our Country,” Trump posted.

When Jeffiries was asked about the comment he made after the attempt on Trump’s life, he said, “I stand by it,” according to Axios.

Jeffries mocked “so-called criticism from these phony Republicans.”

Related:
White House Responds as 'Sick Individual' Mark Hamill Posts Trump Death Image


“You can continue to criticize me for it. I don’t give a damn about the criticism … get lost,” he said after the attempt on Trump’s life.

Jeffries was criticized by Republicans for language that could be easily interpreted as a call to violence.

“So-called Hakeem Jeffries is a disgrace to the United States Congress,” Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida posted on X.

“He is deranged, disgusting and violent. It is unacceptable that House Democrats continue to remain silent in the aftermath of his call for ‘maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time’ against Republicans,” he wrote.

“Their casual acceptance of hateful and divisive language enables this out-of-control behavior,” he wrote.

“Democrats must hold so-called Hakeem accountable. Americans will not let the violent and thuggish behavior of so-called Hakeem go unchecked. Accountability is coming to all of these sick extremists,” he wrote.

Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia noted on X that on the night of the attempted assassination, radical Democrats held “Death to tyrant” and “Death to all of them” signs outside the White House Correspondents Association dinner.

“The Democrat Party’s rhetoric is demonic and dangerous,” he wrote.

 

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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