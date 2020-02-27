Trump Links Weinstein to Michelle Obama in Reaction to Conviction

Disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, a Democratic Party mega-donor, was just convicted in a New York court of two felony sex crimes that will likely land him in prison for quite some time.

Despite ample and obvious connections between Weinstein and numerous prominent Democratic politicians, however, the establishment media has largely avoided making any mention of those connections while reporting on his conviction and other alleged crimes for which he will soon stand trial in California.

But the media was forced to confront the issue of Weinstein’s deep connections and substantial donations to Democrats after President Donald Trump was asked to weigh in on the topic at a news conference during his two-day state visit to India.

Of course, the media being as anti-Trump as it is, The Washington Post used the opportunity to spin the Weinstein verdict into an indictment of the president himself, given the number of women who’ve leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against him since he entered the political arena.

The Post’s article, however, reads as a desperate defensive measure in light of what Trump had to say when reporters asked him about Weinstein.

Trump called out former first lady Michelle Obama for having openly expressed how much she “loved” the Hollywood producer. He also was quick to point out how twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also “loved” Weinstein and been a willing recipient of his financial contributions to her political career.

“So, I was never a fan of Harvey Weinstein, as you know. In fact, he said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election. How did that work out, by the way? I’m trying to figure that out,” Trump said at the news conference, according to a White House transcript of his remarks.

“He was a person I didn’t like — never liked,” the president continued, noting that he wasn’t familiar with the specifics of Weinstein’s trial because he’d been busy with the trip to India. “But I was just not a fan of his. I knew him a little bit, not very well. I knew him because he was in New York. Not — not a person that I like.”

“I will say, the people that liked him were the Democrats,” Trump said. “Michelle Obama loved him. Loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him. And he gave tremendous money to the Democrats.”

“And I guess my question is: Will the Democrats be asking for that money back? Because he gave a lot of money to the Democrats. And, you know, it’s too bad, but that’s the way it worked out,” he added.

Following that response, another reporter asked a follow-up question about the president’s attitude toward the “#MeToo” movement.

Trump sidestepped that loaded question and simply said of the Weinstein verdict, “I think that from the standpoint of women, I think it was a great thing. It was a — it was a great victory and sends a very strong message.”

That question regarding the #MeToo movement was loaded because, as The Washington Post went to great lengths to point out in its slanted article, the movement was, at least in part, devised as a sort of rebuke against Trump and other wealthy and powerful men like him.

In actuality, from the perspective of some of those who promote the movement, Weinstein was little more than an unfortunate collateral casualty in the overarching effort to “get Trump” over his alleged mistreatment of women — none of which has ever been proven despite the concerted efforts of The Post and other media outlets like it.

To be sure, Trump has said some boorish and crude things and undoubtedly has caused offense among some women, but that must be viewed in the context of him being an equal-opportunity offender that will strike out at anyone, regardless of gender or race, if he feels it necessary.

As for Weinstein, he always was and always will be inextricably linked to prominent Democrats and the Democratic Party as a whole.

And Trump will almost certainly remind everyone from time to time of that hefty albatross around the party’s neck.

