Trump Looks Like a Rock Star as He Throws MAGA Hats Into Crowd of Cheering Supporters

Indictments, inschmitments, Donald Trump seems to be saying — Bring ’em on!

Or is it indictments, excitements?

It seems as if the more the Rich Men North of Richmond go after the leading 2024 GOP presidential contender, the greater support for him grows.

Witness the former president throwing out MAGA hats to a crowd at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday, as posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Trump adviser Dan Scavino Jr.

Happening Now at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster… pic.twitter.com/zCWtPWPpHS — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) August 13, 2023

Note what the crowd at the LIV Golf Bedminster Invitational was chanting – it wasn’t “Trump, Trump,” but “U-S-A, U-S-A.”

The chanting demonstrated that current politics are not about personalities or individuals – rather, they’re about the soul of the nation and whether it can continue.

Trump understands that.

He repeatedly has said his persecutors are not after him — they’re after the middle class, the traditionalists, the religious, the people of all races and backgrounds who grow the food, extract from the earth, build and fix stuff, nurture the children, and brave weather and more to carry things across town or across the world.

In other words, the normies.

Donald Trump loves them, and a great many of them love him right back — perhaps even more because of the indictments, which to date include 78 felony charges related to his handling of classified documents, his alleged falsification of business records and his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

“The Indictments are Trump’s Rocket Fuel” was the title of a recent Newsweek piece by Monica Crowley, a former Fox News contributor and Trump administration assistant secretary of the Treasury.

The former president’s enemies are so filled with hatred of him that they cannot think strategically, Crowley said.

“The rule of law — the very foundation of our justice system — has effectively collapsed,” she wrote.

“Democrats profoundly fear Trump’s re-election, and yet, in their ever-intensifying use of the Department of Justice to bar him from office, they are only strengthening Trump and making it increasingly likely that he will be the 47th President.”

I think Crowley nailed it.

The FiveThirtyEight composite of Republican polls as of Monday showed Trump at 52.7 percent, substantially leading his strongest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who polled at 14 percent.

Trump’s polling has risen from 43.4 at the first of the year, while DeSantis had dropped from 37.3.

Apparently, the mockeries of bringing criminal charges against Trump while tolerating the misdeeds of President Joe Biden and his family are not lost on GOP voters.

Nor do they buy the nonsense of a booming economy or any imaginary accomplishments of the current resident of the White House.

Even without Biden’s apparently declining mental health, many people recognize him as a crooked old pol acting as a placeholder for the shadowy figures controlling him.

The same shadowy figures, by the way, who are attempting to steal the energy, livelihoods, property and freedom of the normies, while the tyrannical government and the crony corporate robber barons gain more power and wealth.

If it is, as some call it, neo-feudalism, is it a stretch to say the middle-class-becoming-peasants view Trump as a sort of knight to fight the D.C. establishment dragon?

For more than a decade — perhaps two — conservative pundits have been calling each presidential election the most important in the nation’s history.

While the elections have been critical, especially with the 2008 catapulting of Barack Obama — and his goal of fundamentally changing America — to the presidency, the voting has not approached the level of 1860, when the election of Abraham Lincoln literally plunged the country into civil war.

But with threats to the U.S. external and internal, the upcoming election, which has a good chance of being a rematch between Biden and Trump, might bring unforeseen crises, which, hopefully, will not approach those of the mid-19th century.

Meanwhile, the former president, despite wild accusations that he is a criminal, continues to fly about the country in his private jet “Trump Force One.”

Indictments, excitements.

