Share
News
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during a press conference on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during a press conference on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Trump Lowers the Hammer on Canada: US Terminating All Trade Discussions 'Effective Immediately'

 By Randy DeSoto  June 27, 2025 at 1:11pm
Share

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration is ending trade talks with Canada, “effective immediately.”

He wrote in a post on Truth Social, “We have just been informed that Canada, a very difficult Country to TRADE with, including the fact that they have charged our Farmers as much as 400% Tariffs, for years, on Dairy Products, has just announced that they are putting a Digital Services Tax on our American Technology Companies, which is a direct and blatant attack on our Country.”

“They are obviously copying the European Union, which has done the same thing, and is currently under discussion with us, also,” Trump continued. “Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately.”

“We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period,” he concluded.

Axios reported that “[p]ayments related to Canada’s Digital Services Tax are due on Monday. Business and tech groups have been pressing the Trump administration to push Canada to delay the payment date, or to renegotiate the policy together as part of broader trade talks.”

“The cut-off in trade talks comes less than two weeks before the ‘Liberation Day’ tariff pause expires, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that deadline could be extended — possibly to Labor Day,” the outlet added.

In early April, Trump announced a 90-day reciprocal tariff pause, saying most nations would be charged a 10 percent universal tariff rate while trade negotiations proceeded.

Did Trump make the right decision regarding Canada?

The president left in place a 25 percent tariff on Canadian automobiles being imported into the U.S., and a 25 percent tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum products, WBAL-TV reported in May.

During a news conference on Friday, Trump announced that the U.S. has made a deal with China during the 90-day pause and “probably four or five different countries,” including the United Kingdom.

He also pointed to India as another trade partner likely willing to make a deal soon.

Related:
Trump Confirms Deal with China 'Is Done,' Reveals Key Details


But Trump added that there are over 200 countries to potentially negotiate with, so his administration plans to send out a letter in the next week-and-a-half or so and tell them what their tariff rate will be.

“We have a lot of great things going, and we’re getting along with countries,” the president said. “But some will be disappointed because they’re going to have to pay tariffs.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Says 'I Like That Guy' After Cameraman Catches Entire Press Room Off Guard by Interrupting Briefing
Trump Lowers the Hammer on Canada: US Terminating All Trade Discussions 'Effective Immediately'
Supreme Court Sides with Maryland Parents In LGBT Storybooks in Elementary Classroom Case
Gen. Caine Reveals Bravery of 44 Soldiers Left Behind to Defend Key Middle East Base During Iran Missile Strikes
IDF: Commandos 'Operated Covertly in the Heart of Enemy Territory' During Strikes on Iran
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation