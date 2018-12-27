Trump Makes Another Surprise Stop on His Way Back from Iraq

On his way back to the United States from a surprise visit in Iraq, President Donald Trump made a second unannounced visit to troops stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.

Air Force One was refueling at the base and Trump took the opportunity to mingle with the men and women in uniform under his command.

During a rousing reception, Trump visited the troops, shook hands with them, and even signed “Make America Great Again” hats that some had with them, Fox News reported.

#BREAKING | President Trump has landed at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany for refueling and to meet with stationed troops Watch: https://t.co/Xtx5FGPl9H pic.twitter.com/xnXhFjofHb — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) December 27, 2018

Happening Now – President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS meet with Troops at Ramstein Air Base. pic.twitter.com/myDcyFIQde — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 27, 2018

#maga hat contingent at Ramstein waiting for President Trump pic.twitter.com/18wdP87vZK — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 27, 2018

President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS meet with Air Force Generals at Ramstein Air Base aboard AF1. #TrumpTroopsVisit pic.twitter.com/u6Bz3ORUz3 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 27, 2018

Trump had previously made a surprise visit earlier when he visited a base in Iraq where he and Melania Trump visited with U.S. forces.

That visit was Trump’s first in a combat zone.

While in Iraq, Trump reaffirmed his decision to withdraw troops from Syria, saying that the goal of the mission in Syria was to destroy ISIS strongholds in the country.

He said, “We’re no longer the suckers, folks.”

“Our presence in Syria was not open-ended, and it was never intended to be permanent. Eight years ago, we went there for three months, and we never left,” he added.

Additionally, Trump took the time to meet with U.S. diplomats in the country as well as senior military officials.

“The generals and President Trump came up with a powerful plan that will allow us to continue our path to total victory,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, according to Fox.

“People will see results in a short period of time.”

Sanders also said that Trump had taken a call from Iraq’s prime minister.

While the two men didn’t meet when Trump was in Iraq, Sanders told reporters that the prime minister had accepted an invitation to the White House.

After returning from his visit, Trump took to Twitter to comment on his trip.

Just returned from visiting our troops in Iraq and Germany. One thing is certain, we have incredible people representing our Country – people that know how to win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

“Just returned from visiting our troops in Iraq and Germany,” he wrote.

“One thing is certain, we have incredible people representing our Country – people that know how to win!”

