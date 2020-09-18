America-haters ensconced in the education industry must not be allowed to continue to twist the nation’s story to warp the minds of its young people, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Trump said he plans to fight back by “establishing a national commission to promote patriotic education.”

During remarks at the National Archives as part of the White House Conference on American History, Trump said the time has come to “clear away the twisted web of lies in our schools and classrooms, and teach our children the magnificent truth about our country.”

Trump indicated that America remains unique among the societies of the world in the opportunity it offers everyone who wants to work to achieve their dreams.

“To grow up in America is to live in a land where anything is possible, where anyone can rise and where any dream can come true — all because of the immortal principles our nation’s founders inscribed nearly two and a half centuries ago,” Trump said.

But it is currently chic and trendy to trash the foundations of America, the president pointed out.

“A radical movement is attempting to demolish this treasured and precious inheritance. We can’t let that happen,” he said. “Left-wing mobs have torn down statues of our founders, desecrated our memorials and carried out a campaign of violence and anarchy. Far-left demonstrators have chanted the words ‘America was never great.’

“The left has launched a vicious and violent assault on law enforcement — the universal symbol of the rule of law in America. These radicals have been aided and abetted by liberal politicians, establishment media and even large corporations.”

“We are here today to declare that we will never submit to tyranny,” Trump said. “We will reclaim our history and our country for citizens of every race, color, religion and creed. The radicals burning American flags want to burn down the principles enshrined in our founding documents, including the bedrock principle of equal justice under law.

“In order to radically transform America, they must first cause Americans to lose confidence in who we are, where we came from and what we believe.”

Trump noted that “the left-wing rioting and mayhem are the direct result of decades of left-wing indoctrination in our schools.”

“Our children are instructed from propaganda tracts,” Trump said, “that try to make students ashamed of their own history.”

Trump attacked the 1619 Project of The New York Times, which seeks to link all of American history to the arrival of African slaves in the then-colony of Virginia in 1619 and teaches that protecting slavery was a driving force behind the American Revolution.

“This project rewrites American history to teach our children that we were founded on the principle of oppression, not freedom,” Trump said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. America’s founding set in motion the unstoppable chain of events that abolished slavery, secured civil rights, defeated communism and fascism, and built the most fair, equal and prosperous nation in human history.”

Trump also attack the efforts to implant what’s known as critical race theory in the minds of America’s future generations.

“Students in our universities are inundated with critical race theory,” he said. “This is a Marxist doctrine holding that America is a wicked and racist nation, that even young children are complicit in oppression and that our entire society must be radically transformed. Critical race theory is being forced into our children’s schools, it’s being imposed into workplace trainings and it’s being deployed to rip apart friends, neighbors and families.

“Teaching this horrible doctrine to our children is a form of child abuse in the truest sense of those words.”

The president said parents will not stand for it.

“American parents are not going to accept indoctrination in our schools, cancel culture at our work or the repression of traditional faith, culture and values in the public square. Not anymore,” Trump said, adding: “We embrace the vision of Martin Luther King, where children are not judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

“The left is attempting to destroy that beautiful vision and divide Americans by race in the service of political power. By viewing every issue through the lens of race, they want to impose a new segregation, and we must not allow that to happen,” he said, announcing that he will lead the way in fighting back.

“Today, I am also pleased to announce that I will soon sign an executive order establishing a national commission to promote patriotic education,” Trump said.

“It will be called the ‘1776 Commission,'” he added. “It will encourage our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history and make plans to honor the 250th anniversary of our founding. Think of that — 250 years.”

“From Washington to Lincoln, from Jefferson to King, America has been home to some of the most incredible people who have ever lived. With the help of everyone here today, the legacy of 1776 will never be erased. Our heroes will never be forgotten. Our youth will be taught to love America with all of their heart and all of their soul.

“We will save this cherished inheritance for our children, for their children and for every generation to come,” Trump said.

