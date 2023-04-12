Trump Makes Big Prediction About What Will Happen to Biden in 2024: 'Almost Inappropriate for Me to Say It'

It’s been months since Donald Trump officially declared himself a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Strangely, Joe Biden, the man many expect will be the Democratic nominee in the race, has not done the same, passing up many opportunities to launch his 2024 campaign.

In an interview that aired Tuesday with top-rated Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Trump offered up his opinion on a potential reason for Biden’s hesitation, and it’s one even many Democrats might agree with.

During the interview, Carlson asked Trump about a possible rematch.

Trump kept the response uncharacteristically gentle, considering how the Biden administration has abused both Trump personally and the country in general, but the message was characteristically blunt:

Trump asserted Biden couldn’t make it through a campaign, based on how poor Biden’s performance has been in the role of president.

Conservative activist and commentator Jack Posobiec shared the exchange on Twitter.

BREAKING: Trump tells Tucker he doesn’t think Biden will make it through to a 2024 campaign pic.twitter.com/wIfMlysa9l — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 11, 2023

Carlson asked Trump, “Do you think Biden will stay in the race?”

Trump answered, apparently choosing his words carefully.

“Look, I watch him just like you do, and I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don’t see how it’s possible,” he said. “There’s something wrong.”

Trump does not define what he means by “there’s something wrong,” but it’s clear he’s talking about Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.

Continuing the thought, Trump referred to a rambling statement Biden made at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. One thing Biden let slip to interviewer Al Roker was “I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.”

Trump said to Carlson, “I saw his answer today, on television, about whether or not he was going to run to a very nice guy named Al Roker. I mean you can’t get a softer question than that.

“That was a long answer, talking about the eggs and the this and that. Look, I don’t think he can,” Trump concluded.

More of the interview can be seen here:







Trump acknowledged what both he and the rest of the world can see during Biden appearances. There is a real question about whether Biden has what it takes to get through a campaign.

This is not 2020, when Biden could use the COVID pandemic as an excuse to hide in his basement while Democratic surrogates and the establishment media did his work for him.

Biden’s time in the White House has been marred by now-countless displays of incoherence, incompetence, and inappropriate behavior. Many Americans believe Biden isn’t capable of acting as chief executive, and that the presidency is being managed by unknown handlers.

Even Democrats are concerned. A Monmouth University poll in late March found 44 percent of voters in Biden’s own party think he should not run for re-election, according to Fox News. Only 25 percent of those polled said they thought he should.

Biden commits so many major gaffes they have ceased to be surprising. It is hard to imagine Biden being able to be president and run for re-election at the same time without his performance degenerating even further. That seems to be what Trump anticipates.

Posobiec, however, thinks Democrats will run Biden no matter how embarrassing he is.

Trump has asked me this question as well. I said they will keep Biden on that ballot if they have to prop him up with a stick — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 11, 2023



“Trump has asked me this question as well. I said they will keep Biden on that ballot if they have to prop him up with a stick,” Posobiec tweeted.

Other social media users added their commentary.

“Haha, there’s something wrong alright,” wrote one.

Haha, there’s something wrong alright — SS 🇺🇸 NUCLEAR MAGA 🇺🇸 (@ss_scmb) April 11, 2023

“Accurate assessment by President Trump,” wrote another.

Accurate assessment by President Trump. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) April 11, 2023

We are in a bizarre situation as we get closer and closer to 2024 and we still don’t know if the current first-term president will run again.

It is hard to believe Biden could last another five years as president.

Even worse, it’s doubtful the United States could survive another Biden term.

