Trump Makes a Big Splash on Bongino Radio Premiere with 2024 Answer

Dillon BurroughsMay 24, 2021 at 12:04pm
Popular conservative commentator Dan Bongino launched his new radio program on Monday by airing an exclusive interview with former President Donald Trump, asking whether he will run in the 2024 presidential election.

“The Dan Bongino Show” took the time slot held by the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

“There’s no replacing Rush, OK? None. It’s never ever gonna happen,” Bongino told the Fox News program “Fox & Friends.”

“But, me being in that time slot, I really hope to do some honor to his legacy,” Bongino added.

Bongino is a former Secret Service Agent, New York City Police Department veteran and best-selling author.

Bongino also faced lymphoma in 2020.

He has become well known for his outspoken podcast commentaries, even attracting the attention of Trump.

In an interview that aired Monday, Trump teased listeners concerning another presidential run.

Bongino asked the former president, “I have to ask, where are we with 2024? We need you. We need you big time. You thinking about it? Are you leaning one way? We’d love to hear it.”

Trump answered, “We are going to make you very happy. And we’re going to do what’s right. And we’ve done a great job for the country — rebuilt our military, and had the greatest economy ever.”

Among other topics addressed in the program, Bongino asked Trump about recent reports concerning UFOs.

“Is there something the government is not telling us about this UFO thing?” Bongino asked.

Trump dodged a direct answer, suggesting he was “maybe not such a believer.”

The new program airs on the Westwood One audio network.

Conversation