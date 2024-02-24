Standing alone, staring down the barrels of a legion of lawyers, former President Donald Trump will make his stand.

“Biden and his deranged prosecutors, attorney generals, local district attorneys, are trying to take away my liberty; they’re trying to take it away; they’re trying to steal my liberty. If there’s any shred of justice left they will fail and we will win and so far we’re doing very nicely, thank you,” Trump said during his Saturday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

“But I would rather lose my freedom than surrender to this group of thugs, tyrants and fascist scoundrels,” he said.

“I would rather lose my freedom than surrender to this group of thugs, tyrants, and fascist scoundrels. – President Trump.⁰ Watch President Trump’s Entire @CPAC Speech: https://t.co/VhbWKxE609 pic.twitter.com/ETp21GFeay — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) February 24, 2024

“The more the corrupt establishment tries to stop us, the more you know the day is near at hand when we will break free from their grip. We’re gonna break free very soon,” Trump said.

Trump noted in his speech that he is paying the price for standing up to a political establishment that wants to crush him.

“I stand before you today not only as your past and hopefully future president, but as a proud political dissident. I am a dissident,” Trump said.

Trump: I stand before you today not only as your past and hopefully future president. But as a proud political dissident, I am a dissident. pic.twitter.com/Z6rh0qMWi0 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 24, 2024

Trump said Election Day will be a day of reckoning.

“For hardworking Americans, Nov. 5 will be our new liberation day. But for the liars and cheaters and fraudsters and censors and imposters who have commandeered our government, it will be their judgment day; their judgment day,” he said.

🇺🇸🔥 Trump 2024 ❤️⚔

Fev 24, 2024 CPAC Washington DC “November 5th will be our new Liberation Day. But, for the liars and cheaters…it will be their Judgment Day!” pic.twitter.com/s2tNko1I1j — Anti-Sin (@AntiSin3) February 24, 2024

“When we win, the curtain closes on their corrupt reign and the sun rises on a bright new future for America,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

“These are the stakes of this election: Our country is being destroyed and the only thing standing between you and its obliteration is me,” he said, calling President Joe Biden’s presidency “an express train barreling toward servitude and to ruin.”

Trump: “A vote for Trump is your ticket back to freedom, it’s your passport out of tyranny, and it’s your only escape from Joe Biden and his gang’s fast track to hell and in many ways we are living in hell right now.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/USZSfNb3An — AF Post (@AFpost) February 24, 2024



”A vote for Trump is your ticket back to freedom, it’s your passport out of tyranny and it’s your only escape from Joe Biden and his gang’s fast track to hell. And in many ways, we’re living in hell right now,” he said.

“Remember ‘The Apprentice’?” Trump asked at one point according to the New York Post.

Crooked Joe Biden You’re Fired Get Outta Here Youre Destroying Our Country, Says Trump at CPAC pic.twitter.com/k2CjfunpEf — 🇺🇲Take a Stand 🇺🇲🙏 (@keepitwilder) February 24, 2024

“Crooked Joe Biden — you’re fired! Get the hell out of here,” he said.

