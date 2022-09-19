Trump Makes Dirty Discovery from FBI When Returning Home, Says Mar-a-Lago 'Will Never Be the Same'

No matter what your politics are, you would think that any former president of the United States deserves, at the very least, a modicum of respect.

Apparently, when it comes to former President Donald J. Trump, the FBI disagrees.

In fact, this is so much the case that, during the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, FBI agents apparently didn’t even bother to take off their shoes while searching the former president’s bedroom.

Trump revealed as much on Sunday after visiting Mar-a-Lago, his Florida country club and part-time home, for the first time since the raid took place.

Prior to his visit, Trump posted a fiery message on his Truth Social account.

“I’ll soon be heading to the scene of the unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid and Break-In of my home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago. I’ll be able to see for myself the results of the unnecessary ransacking of rooms and other areas of the house,” Trump wrote.

Then, after his visit, Trump blasted the FBI for a number of reasons, including their lack of decorum when it came to his bedroom.

“Arrived in Florida last night and had a long and detailed chance to check out the scene of yet another government ‘crime,’ the FBI’s Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago. I guess they don’t think there is a Fourth Amendment anymore, and to them, there isn’t,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“In any event, after what they have done, the place will never be the same. It was ‘ransacked,’ and in far different condition than the way I left it. Many Agents — And they didn’t even take off their shoes in my bedroom. Nice!!!”

Can the FBI be trusted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (34 Votes) No: 99% (5593 Votes)

To put it simply, the federal government made Trump feel uncomfortable in his own home.

But maybe that was the point.

After all, federal agents seem all too willing to engage in political witch hunts directed at the former president and his family.

For example, they spent months on end investigating the “Russian-collusion” narrative only to discover that Hillary Clinton’s lawyer, working alongside an opposition firm, fed the supposed “evidence” to the FBI, which eventually turned out to be fruitless.

According to a 2020 news release from Iowa Senator Charles Grassley, the FBI dismissed several early warning signs that the “evidence” of Trump-Russia collusion was faulty.

If they ignored those warning signs, why should the American people believe the FBI’s latest investigation into the Mar-a-Lago documents is any different?

Because of all of this, it’s clear that the FBI doesn’t respect Trump.

Actually, the situation is worse than that. It’s not just that they lack respect — they see him and his followers as the enemy.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.