Former President Donald Trump has made his decision about attending the Republican Party’s debates in the 2024 presidential primary.

The clear front-runner won’t be attending — and you can take his own word about it.

Trump announced he wouldn’t be attending the debate scheduled for Wednesday — or any of the following debates — in a Sunday Truth Social Post.

The former president cited polling showing own overwhelming lead in the contest as justification.

“New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by ‘legendary’ numbers. … I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” Trump said.

He previously had questioned the prospect of attending the debates, without ruling out showing up entirely.

Trump confirms he won’t be doing any debates. (Plural.) pic.twitter.com/buTDl3fCni — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 20, 2023

In spite of what seemed like a definitive announcement, one Republican formerly close to Trump has his doubts.

Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested Sunday during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” that Trump still might show up for the first debate Wednesday in Milwaukee.

“You know, I served alongside the president for a long time, and one thing I realized about him is it’s not over till it’s over,” he said.

“So I’m actually still hoping he shows up,” Pence said.

Trump skipped one of the Republican Party’s presidential debates during his historic 2016 campaign after Fox News refused his request to remove then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly as moderator.

“I think she’s very biased and I don’t think she can treat me fairly,” he said. Kelly had previously asked him about his derogatory comments about women.

The CBS News survey Trump cited in his announcement was the latest in a series of polls showing his strong lead in the Republican primary race.

The former president leads the No. 2 candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by nearly 41 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Do you think Trump should debate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 25% (6 Votes) No: 75% (18 Votes)

It remains to be seen what kind of audience this week’s Republican debate without Trump will garner.

Still, the former president is planning an alternative media appearance during the same timeframe as the debate.

Trump will appear in an online interview with conservative media personality Tucker Carlson during the contest, according to The New York Times.

It was unknown Monday morning just how many candidates will be on stage Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.