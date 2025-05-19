Trump Makes First Public Comments on Biden's Cancer, Proving He Is Spectacular Class Act

President Donald Trump issued a respectful response Sunday after news reports said former President Joe Biden is now dealing with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,” the post said.

Biden was diagnosed on Friday, his office said in a statement that was released Sunday.

Biden’s cancer is “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said, according to The New York Times.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the statement said.

It added: “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Biden, 82, was examined at a Philadelphia hospital earlier this month, according to The New York Times.

Would you have been able to send Biden a message like this if he had treated you the way he treated Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 48% (763 Votes) No: 52% (817 Votes)

“In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate, which necessitated further evaluation,” a representative of the former president said, according to ABC.

Biden had sought a second term but ended his candidacy after a disastrous debate with Trump. In recent weeks, Biden had been pushing back against claims he was suffering from mental decline at the end of his presidency.

“They are wrong,” Biden said during a recent interview on “The View.”

He continued that, “There’s nothing to sustain that.”

However, last week a tape of Biden speaking during an interview with special counsel Robert Hur surfaced, contradicting the former president’s claims.

Axios reported Friday that the recordings indicate Biden “struggled to recall when his son died, when he left office as vice president, what year Donald Trump was elected or why he had classified documents he shouldn’t have had.”

The report said, the recording captured “long, uncomfortable pauses” and instances of Biden “occasionally slurring words and muttering.”

The news outlet observed that the content “shed light on why his White House refused to release the recordings last year, as questions mounted about his mental acuity.”

Further, according to a new book, Biden aides were preparing for the eventuality that if Biden had been re-elected last year, he would need to be in a wheelchair for part of his second term, according to Axios.

The book “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” by Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, said Biden aides were worried about Biden’s spinal degeneration.

The book said aides were at great pains to keep Biden’s deteriorating condition from the public.

“Biden’s physical deterioration — most apparent in his halting walk — had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn’t do so until after the election,” the book said.

The book said that falls Biden took as president spurred talk of a wheelchair even before an second term.

“Given Biden’s age, [his physician Kevin O’Connor] also privately said that if he had another bad fall, a wheelchair might be necessary for what could be a difficult recovery,” the book said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.