The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Trump Makes Good on Promise to Add Citizenship Question to Census

By Rebekah Baker
March 27, 2018 at 1:09pm

Print

The Trump administration announced Monday that a question about citizenship with officially be listed on the 2020 census.

The final decision to add the question was made by Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross.

“I find that the need for accurate citizenship data and the limited burden that the reinstatement of the citizenship question would impose outweighs fears about a potentially lower response rate,” Ross wrote in a memo explaining his decision.

Are you glad a question about citizenship will be on the 2020 census?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
In a December 2017 letter, the Justice Department argued that including a citizenship question would “allow the agency to better enforce Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars the dilution of voting power of a minority group through redistricting.”

“To fully enforce those requirements, the Department needs a reliable calculation of the citizen voting-age population in localities where voting rights violations are alleged or suspected,” the letter stated.

This is the first time that such a question will be asked on the decennial census since 1950.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the question will ask whether a person is a citizen by birth or by naturalization or isn’t a citizen, but won’t ask about whether the immigrant is here illegally.

Democrats, immigration-advocacy groups and even the state of California condemned the decision, claiming the question would scare people from participating and result in a lower census count.

“@CommerceGov Secretary Ross’ decision to include a citizenship question in the 2020 census will only result in a low count and fear. The question is another way to push for a low & unfair count. I will present amendment to under this language,” New York Rep. Jose Serrano tweeted.

By Monday evening, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced plans to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the decision.

“The Trump administration is threatening to derail the integrity of the census by seeking to add a question relating to citizenship to the 2020 census questionnaire. Innocuous at first blush, its effect would be truly insidious. It would discourage noncitizens and their citizen family members from responding to the census, resulting in a less accurate population count,” he said in a statement.

“Including a citizenship question on the 2020 census is not just a bad idea — it is illegal,” Becerra added.

RELATED: Sanctuary State Threatens Lawsuit Because Trump Won’t Enforce Federal Law

This lawsuit comes after the Trump administration filed a lawsuit against California earlier this month for protecting law-violating illegal immigrants from federal immigration authorities, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

In a statement from Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, she thanked Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his efforts to protect Americans and enforce the law.

“California has chosen to purposefully contradict the will and responsibility of the Congress to protect our Homeland,” she stated. “I appreciate the efforts of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Justice to uphold the rule of law and protect American communities.”

Trump Makes Good on Huge Census Promise Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Immigration, Trump administration, voting

By: Rebekah Baker on March 27, 2018 at 1:09pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Rebekah Baker

Transgender Proudly Admits to Drugging Attendees at Conservative Conference

Randy DeSoto

Andy Biggs, Donald Trump, Paul Gosar

GOP Congressmen Issue Ominous Impeachment Warning

Becky Loggia

Nunes: We Found Links Between Clinton, the Democrat Party, and Russia

Randy DeSoto

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid Reveals Gift ‘I Can Only Imagine’ Father Gave Son

Becky Loggia

David Hogg Displeased After School Listens to Him but Bans HIS Rights

Jack Davis

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

McCabe Admission: Some Answers to Investigators Were ‘Not Fully Accurate’

Grace Carr

middle school

Parents Furious After Planned Parenthood Shows up at Middle School Health Fair

Andy Arnold

2018 March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

Students Need To Practice Responsibility, Not Victimhood

Recently Posted