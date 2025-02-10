Trump Makes History at the Super Bowl: A First for Sitting U.S. Presidents

President Donald Trump’s stint in the White House continues to dominate headlines — even on Superbowl Sunday.

Trump became the first-ever sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl when he arrived at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday

This year’s championship matchup is between the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The president attended the game as the guest of New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, per USA Today.

The appearance will cap off an eventful day for the commander-in-chief.

Trump also chose to participate in a Sunday interview with Fox, the host network of this year’s Super Bowl.

The interview, conducted by Brett Baier, aired early Sunday and had Trump making his predictions for the game.

Trump chose the Chiefs and then noted his appreciation for Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who faced intense criticism for liking pro-Trump social media posts.

JUST IN: President Trump predicts the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl after giving a surprise history lesson on Eagles running back Saquon Barkley’s uncle. Trump also said that Patrick Mahomes’ wife is a “phenomenal” woman. “I guess you have to say that when a… pic.twitter.com/xUt8nTVDle — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2025

“She’s a Trump fan she’s a MAGA fan so I happen to love her, OK?” Trump said.

“I guess what you have to say is when a quarterback wins as much as [Patrick Mahomes has] won, I have to go with Kansas City.”

“It’s going to be just a great game.”

