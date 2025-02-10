Share
President Donald Trump points up at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. (Roberto Schmidt / AFP - Getty Images)

Trump Makes History at the Super Bowl: A First for Sitting U.S. Presidents

 By Michael Austin  February 9, 2025 at 5:04pm
President Donald Trump’s stint in the White House continues to dominate headlines — even on Superbowl Sunday.

Trump became the first-ever sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl when he arrived at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday

This year’s championship matchup is between the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The president attended the game as the guest of New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, per USA Today.

The appearance will cap off an eventful day for the commander-in-chief.

Trump also chose to participate in a Sunday interview with Fox, the host network of this year’s Super Bowl.

The interview, conducted by Brett Baier, aired early Sunday and had Trump making his predictions for the game.

Trump chose the Chiefs and then noted his appreciation for Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who faced intense criticism for liking pro-Trump social media posts.

“She’s a Trump fan she’s a MAGA fan so I happen to love her, OK?” Trump said.

“I guess what you have to say is when a quarterback wins as much as [Patrick Mahomes has] won, I have to go with Kansas City.”

“It’s going to be just a great game.”

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Conversation