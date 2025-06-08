In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration appointed a former federal inmate as second in command of the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Joshua J. Smith, whom President Donald Trump pardoned during his first presidency, will serve as deputy director of the agency, NBC News reported Friday.

Never before has a former federal prisoner worked as an employee for the BOP, much less in a leadership role.

“Josh brings to this role something our agency has never had before at this level, a perspective shaped by lived experience, proven innovation and national impact,” Director William K. Marshall III said in a memo Thursday.

“His firsthand understanding of our facilities — of the tension, the risk and the importance of trust — makes him uniquely positioned to advocate for the resources and reforms front-line staff need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

We’re thrilled to congratulate Josh Smith on becoming Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Josh’s leadership, shaped by personal experience and unwavering dedication, will help drive meaningful change. We look forward to supporting him! 👏 https://t.co/xjKbjBxxnz pic.twitter.com/dZ40mfI9ee — Correctional Leaders Assn (@CLALeadership) June 6, 2025

In 1998, Smith began a five-year sentence in a Kentucky prison after pleading guilty to marijuana and cocaine trafficking, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel in 2021.

It was in prison that he discovered mentors who taught him about God.

Is Smith a good choice for deputy director? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (145 Votes) No: 6% (9 Votes)

Upon his release, Smith became a successful entrepreneur in Knoxville, Tennessee, and sold his residential waterproofing business, Master Service Companies.

Joshua J. Smith is the first formerly incarcerated inmate to work for the Bureau of Prisons pic.twitter.com/VXfSu4XKF5 — Hannah Claire Brimelow (@hannahclaireb) June 6, 2025

In 2019, he put $8 million into launching the faith-based nonprofit Fourth Purpose, which helps inmates transform their lives in prison and once they get out.

2019 was also the year he applied for a presidential pardon.

Trump pardoned Smith on the last day of his presidency in 2021.

“What God has allowed me to experience in my life is just unbelievable. It’s a miracle unto itself. There’s no reason I should be here,” Smith said after Trump pardoned him.

“Somebody just texted me the words, ‘Man you deserve it.’ And I texted them back and said no I don’t. I don’t deserve any of the things I’ve got. I did break the law. I did things that hurt people. Drugs hurt people. But yet God in his grace and mercy has allowed me to have the things I have. This is just the cherry on top.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.