Trump Makes Large Investment in Specialty Restaurant Chain

President Donald Trump made a multimillion-dollar investment in a Japan-based restaurant chain specializing in sushi delivered on a conveyor belt.

Kura Sushi, which operates in 22 states and the District of Columbia, received an investment between $2 million and $5 million from Trump on Feb. 2, per a financial disclosure report.

Fox Business reported that the investment, announced earlier this month by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, was one of multiple transactions made by the commander-in-chief.

Kura Sushi is known for having conveyor belts that run from table to table across the entire restaurant.

The conveyor delivers small plates of sushi that customers can take at will.

They are then charged based on how many plates they eat.

The New York Post noted that customers can also use an “express” lane — which the company calls the “bullet train” — for custom orders.

The restaurant lets customers win prizes based on Japanese pop culture.

Some Japanese social media users took note of the investment, even jokingly wondering if Trump — who usually prefers American fare like steak and McDonald’s — has ever actually had sushi himself.

Shares of Kura Sushi rose in Japan upon news of the investment.

Trump bought common stock in Kura Sushi USA Inc., the subsidiary of the Japanese company that works in the United States.

The investment was marked as “solicited,” which means it came after a recommendation from a financial broker or investment manager.

Trump made thousands of other trades during the first quarter — including in Big Tech companies like Nvidia, Apple, and Amazon.

But Trump is generally unaware of the investments made in his name.

NOTUS reported that Kimberly Benza, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization, said that his investments are “maintained exclusively through fully discretionary accounts independently managed by third-party financial institutions with sole and exclusive authority over all investment decisions.”

“Trades are executed and portfolios are balanced through automated investment processes and systems administered by those institutions,” she continued.

“Neither President Trump, his family, nor The Trump Organization plays any role in selecting, directing, or approving specific investments. They receive no advance notice of trading activity and provide no input regarding investment decisions or portfolio management of any kind.”

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