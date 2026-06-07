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President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on June 4, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on June 4, 2026. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Makes Large Investment in Specialty Restaurant Chain

 By Michael Austin  June 7, 2026 at 2:13pm
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President Donald Trump made a multimillion-dollar investment in a Japan-based restaurant chain specializing in sushi delivered on a conveyor belt.

Kura Sushi, which operates in 22 states and the District of Columbia, received an investment between $2 million and $5 million from Trump on Feb. 2, per a financial disclosure report.

Fox Business reported that the investment, announced earlier this month by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, was one of multiple transactions made by the commander-in-chief.

Kura Sushi is known for having conveyor belts that run from table to table across the entire restaurant.

The conveyor delivers small plates of sushi that customers can take at will.

They are then charged based on how many plates they eat.

The New York Post noted that customers can also use an “express” lane — which the company calls the “bullet train” — for custom orders.

The restaurant lets customers win prizes based on Japanese pop culture.

Some Japanese social media users took note of the investment, even jokingly wondering if Trump — who usually prefers American fare like steak and McDonald’s — has ever actually had sushi himself.

Shares of Kura Sushi rose in Japan upon news of the investment.

Trump bought common stock in Kura Sushi USA Inc., the subsidiary of the Japanese company that works in the United States.

The investment was marked as “solicited,” which means it came after a recommendation from a financial broker or investment manager.

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Trump made thousands of other trades during the first quarter — including in Big Tech companies like Nvidia, Apple, and Amazon.

But Trump is generally unaware of the investments made in his name.

NOTUS reported that Kimberly Benza, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization, said that his investments are “maintained exclusively through fully discretionary accounts independently managed by third-party financial institutions with sole and exclusive authority over all investment decisions.”

“Trades are executed and portfolios are balanced through automated investment processes and systems administered by those institutions,” she continued.

“Neither President Trump, his family, nor The Trump Organization plays any role in selecting, directing, or approving specific investments. They receive no advance notice of trading activity and provide no input regarding investment decisions or portfolio management of any kind.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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