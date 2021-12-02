Trump Makes Major Accusation in Fiery Interview: Biden Admin 'Knowingly Destroying Our Country'

During an appearance on Fox and Friends, former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden for a number of failures.

Trump accused Biden’s administration of “knowingly” destroying the country and said that the American people distrust him, Fox News reported.

He honed in on Biden’s failures in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. By the beginning of October, the number of COVID deaths in 2021 was greater than 2020, as Spectrum News NY1 reported. In the first week of October, there were 353,000 coronavirus deaths for 2021, which surpassed the 352,000 deaths recorded in 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Trump blamed this increase on Biden’s failure to “sell” the vaccine to the public.

Trump pointed out that his administration had pushed out the vaccine faster than anyone thought possible and then started working hard to distribute it. But with significant hesitation over the vaccine, Trump is blaming Biden.

“Some people don’t want to take them and that’s their freedom and that’s what we have to do. But, people don’t want to take them because they don’t trust Biden, they don’t trust the administration,” Trump said.

When Biden was campaigning and debated Trump last fall, he criticized the former president for the 220,000 COVID deaths that had happened under his presidency.

“[A]nyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America,” Biden said, as Fox News reported.

But in light of the increasing COVID deaths this year, Trump tore into Biden.

“Well he’s done a terrible job, just like he did with the H1N1. He’s done just a absolutely terrible job getting it out and getting people to take it,” Trump said during his phone interview on Fox and Friends.

In addition to criticizing Biden’s COVID response, Trump pointed out how bad of a supply chain crisis Biden has created with his poor policy decisions.

“It would have never happened. Nobody would have ever mentioned those words: supply chains,” Trump said.

The 45th president did not stop there though. He also pointed out Biden’s failure in handling the border crisis and letting hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants come into the country without testing negative for diseases and viruses like COVID.

“It is a disaster,” Trump said. “Nobody is being tested, nobody is being checked. Prisoners of other countries are being dumped into our country — we’re like a dumping ground.”

Trump said drugs are coming into the U.S. at a rate that is seven times greater than it was under his presidency.

The former president further called out Biden’s mishandling of China by letting the communist nation get the upper hand.

“They no longer respect us. They watched Afghanistan, they watched our generals not knowing what they were doing,” Trump said. “They saw all of that and they are watching very closely. They’ll be doing things, Russia will be doing things and maybe even North Korea will be doing things because they are watching out country. We are psychologically weak.”

Trump said Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was done without dignity and strength, and that hurt the United States’ appearance on the international stage.

Trump continued to highlight the things that went well under his administration and said Biden should not have tried to overturn all of his work.

“If Joe Biden would have just come in and gone to the beach he would have been successful in many ways,” Trump said.

“We have a group of people. I don’t know if it’s Biden. It might not be. But we have a group of people that are destroying our country and perhaps knowingly destroying our country.”

