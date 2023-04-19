Trump Makes Major Announcement in Return to Instagram After Over 800 Days Since Previous Post

Former President Donald Trump made a splashy return to Instagram on Monday.

It was his first post on the social media platform since Jan. 5, 2021, when Trump was urging Americans to support him the next day at the Washington rally that spawned the Capitol incursion.

This time, the former president and leading GOP candidate in 2024 had a different focus: hawking non-fungible tokens.

“I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW,” Trump posted, giving instructions for how to buy the collectibles.

The NFTs include artwork of Trump as a rock star, a firefighter and a superhero.

In an audio recording attached to another post, he said that when the first round was released, “We almost broke the internet.”

Forbes said the first round sold out in one day after being released on Dec. 15. That batch generated what the outlet estimated was nearly $4.4 million in revenue.

The price for the second round of NFTs was the same as the first round — $99 apiece.

The former president posted that was a bargain.

“I hope everyone notices, & I’m sure the Fake News won’t, that I’m leaving the price of the Trading Cards the same as last time, even though they are selling for MANY TIMES MORE (It’s called the MARKET!), & sold out almost immediately, because I want my fans & supporters to make money, & have fun doing it,” Trump wrote.

“I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, & I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money coming to me, but I didn’t choose to do so. I WILL BE GIVEN NO ‘NICE GUY’ CREDIT?” he said.

A few hours later, Trump announced that would-be buyers were out of luck.

“As of 10 minutes ago, my Digital Trading Cards SOLD OUT, in RECORD TIME, approximately $4.6 Million. A great honor, and I hope everyone is Happy, Healthy, and Wealthy. CONGRATULATIONS!” he posted.

Trump, who returned to Facebook on March 17 after being banned since the Capitol incursion, posted about the NFTs on that platform as well as his Truth Social platform.

He did not post about the cards on Twitter, from which he was banned in January 2021 but has since been allowed to return.

