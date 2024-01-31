Donald Trump has made an important endorsement in the state of Texas.

Posting on Truth Social, the former president came out in favor of David Covey, who is running for the speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.

“David Covey is running against Dade Phelan, the Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, who led the Fraudulent Impeachment of the recently re-elected, in a landslide, Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton,” Trump wrote.

“David is an America First Conservative who will Secure the Border, Restore Election Integrity, Protect our Families and Military/Vets, and Defend our under siege Second Amendment.”

Trump added that although Phelan had pledged his support to his presidential campaign, he could not forgive his role in trying to oust Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton through an impeachment trial that dominated Texas politics over the past year.

According to the Texas Tribune, this is not the first time Trump has spoken out against Phelan. In 2021, Trump said, “Texans are tired of Phelan’s weak RINO leadership in the State House.”

Phelan said in a statement last week that he was a two-time Trump voter and will vote for him again in November.

“I have voted for President Trump twice, and I plan on voting for him a third time,” Phelan said on Tuesday. “Trump himself has stated he does not know me nor does he know my record of fighting for Southeast Texans.

“Unfortunately, my opponents have sought this endorsement in yet another attempt to get retribution against me for holding public officials accountable and defending the Texas House against outside interests,” he continued.

Trump, however, remained unimpressed with Phelan’s credentials.

“Last week Dade Phelan said, ‘I voted for President Trump twice for President, and I’m going to vote for him a third time. I think he’s going to be the Nominee,'” he continued. “Words, however, do not mitigate the Absolute Embarrassment Speaker Phelan inflicted upon the State of Texas and our Great Republican Party!”

“Therefore, David Covey has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Texas’ 21st State House District — He will never let you down!”

The impeachment trial of Ken Paxton was predicated on allegations that he had committed a variety of crimes and abuses of office including accepting bribes, misapplying public resources and making false statements.

Paxton was suspended in May last year by the Texas House of Representatives by a bipartisan majority, although he was eventually acquitted by the Texas Senate on all the charges against him.

My statement on today’s Senate acquittal vote: pic.twitter.com/XZrbfEB5ny — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 16, 2023

“The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the Office of Attorney General and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House,” Paxton said in a statement following his acquittal.

“The weaponization of the impeachment process to settle political differences is not only wrong, it is immoral and corrupt.”

