Trump Makes New Elon Announcement - Just When Libs Thought It Couldn't Get Worse, It Has

One month into a presidency already moving at warp speed to upend progressives in Washington, Donald Trump is kicking things up a notch.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump saluted the work of mega-billionaire Elon Musk in highlighting wasteful government spending — which has already made Musk public enemy No. 1 to the liberals.

Then he urged Musk to do even more.

“ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, with typical all-caps emphasis.

“REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!”

As bad as that was for the liberal mindset, Musk’s response had to be worse.

“Will do, Mr. President!” he wrote on the social medial platform X.

It’s a fair bet that that’s exactly what liberals don’t want to hear.

At a time when Trump is attacking the progressive agenda on every front — from illegal immigration to energy and foreign relations — Musk has been his chief tool when it comes to investigating and rooting out government waste.

Musk and the advisory group he heads — the Department of Government Efficiency — have already stirred up a storm with a deadly, public attack on the U.S. Agency for International Development and its ludicrous spending abroad. He’s already made waves at liberal bastions like the federal Department of Education.

He’s burrowing into what he calls the “motherlode” of “big money fraud” at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

All of that has progressives on a pendulum — swinging from rage to terror and back — and now Trump wants Musk to do even more.

That sounds like a disaster to the left, but Trump’s supporters couldn’t be happier:

Yep and I think we need to get way more aggressive with rounding up illegals and deportation. — VickiD (@d_Vick12) February 24, 2025

It’s what I voted for. Let’r rip. — Keith “ULTRA MAGA” #InfoWars (@KReuland) February 24, 2025

During Trump’s first term, he faced the coronavirus pandemic by ordering Operation Warp Speed, a program that produced a COVID-19 vaccination in record time. (What Joe Biden’s Democrats did with that vaccine and their mandates is another story.)

He appears to be bringing the same urgency to the first months of his second term in office, but instead of a virus, his target is the huge federal government, and his weapon is Elon Musk.

And for liberals, the news keeps getting worse.

